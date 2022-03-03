Tecnomar Introduces the Sleek, Gorgeous and Ultra-Luxurious EVO 130

For adventurers for whom a superyacht is too big and a smaller boat too… mundane, there’s no way they could ever go wrong with Tecnomar. On the principle of the newer, the better, the same adventurers should keep in mind that the Italian builder has just introduced a new range of luxury yachts.
Based on the Tecnomar EVO 120, the EVO 130 offers more space for comfort and relaxation, and the same ultra-luxurious finishes and amenities that Tecnomar has become synonymous with. For those multi-millionaires out there still sore that they could not get a Lamborghini-based Tecnomar, there’s some consolation in the knowledge that the 130-foot (40-meter) EVO 130 is also inspired by the automotive design.
And what a beauty it is. With sleek, flowing lines, the all-aluminum construction is described as “a successful marriage between style and functionality,” one that also boasts “engineering efficiency and cutting edge design.” Behind these fancy words is the promise that a handful of lucky owners will get a boat that is both luxurious and high-performance, and offering overnight abilities. That’s about as far as Tecnomar goes with the details for the time being.
In a statement to Boat International, designer Gian Marco Campanino of the Italian Sea Group, of which Tecnomar is part, says that EVO 130 was conceived as a “breath of fresh air” to sports yacht design. Accommodation on board is for 12 guests across six cabins, and amenities include a sun lounge on the main deck, a gorgeous beach club aft and the usual tender garage, galley and several dining areas, and a shaded terrace.
“[EVO 130’s] design is the expression of the brand’s DNA at its best – sportiness with an ultra-modern style,” Campanino adds. “It was inspired by the automotive world; sculptural body lines and fluidity.”
Powered by twin V-12 diesel engines of 1,800 hp each, EVO 130 will max out at 19 knots (21.8 mph / 35 kph and cruise at 17 knots (19.5 mph / 31.5 kph), for an estimated range of 2,000 nautical miles (2,301 miles / 3,704 km). The presentation includes no mention of starting price or the number of units to be produced, but Campanino did say that the model is “construction-ready.”
