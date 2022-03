Tecnomar Introduces the Sleek, Gorgeous and Ultra-Luxurious EVO 130

Based on the Tecnomar EVO 120 , the EVO 130 offers more space for comfort and relaxation, and the same ultra-luxurious finishes and amenities that Tecnomar has become synonymous with. For those multi-millionaires out there still sore that they could not get a Lamborghini-based Tecnomar , there’s some consolation in the knowledge that the 130-foot (40-meter) EVO 130 is also inspired by the automotive design.And what a beauty it is. With sleek, flowing lines, the all-aluminum construction is described as “a successful marriage between style and functionality,” one that also boasts “engineering efficiency and cutting edge design.” Behind these fancy words is the promise that a handful of lucky owners will get a boat that is both luxurious and high-performance, and offering overnight abilities. That’s about as far as Tecnomar goes with the details for the time being.In a statement to Boat International , designer Gian Marco Campanino of the Italian Sea Group, of which Tecnomar is part, says that EVO 130 was conceived as a “breath of fresh air” to sports yacht design. Accommodation on board is for 12 guests across six cabins, and amenities include a sun lounge on the main deck, a gorgeous beach club aft and the usual tender garage, galley and several dining areas, and a shaded terrace.“[EVO 130’s] design is the expression of the brand’s DNA at its best – sportiness with an ultra-modern style,” Campanino adds. “It was inspired by the automotive world; sculptural body lines and fluidity.”Powered by twin V-12 diesel engines of 1,800 hp each, EVO 130 will max out at 19 knots (21.8 mph / 35 kph and cruise at 17 knots (19.5 mph / 31.5 kph), for an estimated range of 2,000 nautical miles (2,301 miles / 3,704 km). The presentation includes no mention of starting price or the number of units to be produced, but Campanino did say that the model is “construction-ready.”