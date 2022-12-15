Tiny Home Made Almost Entirely of Second-Hand Materials Became This Guy’s Golden Goose

Right before the pandemic and during the isolation period a lot of travel enthusiasts got the perfect chance to find a source of income for their passion. By building and providing vacation homes for others who want to travel, these people got the funding they needed to support their own adventures. Ivan Ellis Nanney was one of them – an avid traveler and a successful entrepreneur.
At just 34, Ivan operates a popular tiny home Airbnb and owns two more properties that are also on the way to becoming Airbnbs. It all started just a few years ago, before the pandemic hit, when the young Idaho man bought some land and built a modest tiny house, using reclaimed materials for more than 80% of it.
At the time, he had enough savings and experience with helping others build Airbnbs, to purchase a plot of land for $17,000 and building a small dwelling from scratch. It took a little over three years to put that together, Ivan told CNBC Make It.
That is how “Chateau Ivan” was born, a cozy tiny retreat in Boise, Idaho. It wasn’t meant to be anything fancy or unusual, but a friendly rental that reflects the “glamping” philosophy, which means that it combines modern comfort with the timeless joys of camping.
Inside, there’s a nice living room with a projector for movie nights. The coffee table can be lifted up when it’s time for dinner, and the couch doubles as a sofa bed for an additional guest. The main bedroom is upstairs, and it’s the typical loft bedroom with not a lot of head space, and a steep ladder leading up to it.
Both the kitchen and the bathroom are well-equipped and give out a homey vibe. A little versatile nook can be used as a remote office or storage space. Outside, you’d find a nice deck that’s perfect for lounge time, a BBQ waiting, and even some cruise bikes.
At first, Ivan planned to live in his Chateau half of the time, but it turned out to be so popular that it’s now a full-time rental, bringing him almost $50,000 per year. In the meantime, the young entrepreneur spends a lot of time in Sri Lanka, feeding his love for travel and adventure.
