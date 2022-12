Tiny Home Made Almost Entirely of Second-Hand Materials Became This Guy’s Golden Goose

At just 34, Ivan operates a popular tiny home Airbnb and owns two more properties that are also on the way to becoming Airbnbs. It all started just a few years ago, before the pandemic hit, when the young Idaho man bought some land and built a modest tiny house , using reclaimed materials for more than 80% of it.At the time, he had enough savings and experience with helping others build Airbnbs, to purchase a plot of land for $17,000 and building a small dwelling from scratch. It took a little over three years to put that together, Ivan told CNBC Make It. That is how “Chateau Ivan” was born, a cozy tiny retreat in Boise, Idaho. It wasn’t meant to be anything fancy or unusual, but a friendly rental that reflects the “glamping” philosophy, which means that it combines modern comfort with the timeless joys of camping.Inside, there’s a nice living room with a projector for movie nights. The coffee table can be lifted up when it’s time for dinner, and the couch doubles as a sofa bed for an additional guest. The main bedroom is upstairs, and it’s the typical loft bedroom with not a lot of head space, and a steep ladder leading up to it.Both the kitchen and the bathroom are well-equipped and give out a homey vibe. A little versatile nook can be used as a remote office or storage space. Outside, you’d find a nice deck that’s perfect for lounge time, a BBQ waiting, and even some cruise bikes.At first, Ivan planned to live in his Chateau half of the time, but it turned out to be so popular that it’s now a full-time rental, bringing him almost $50,000 per year. In the meantime, the young entrepreneur spends a lot of time in Sri Lanka, feeding his love for travel and adventure.