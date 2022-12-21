This Classic American Yacht Blends Distinctive Elegance With Modern Comfort

Superyachts are not every millionaire’s choice when it comes to water fun. Even with all the shiny, new toys from all over the world available on the market, an older build from a reputable American shipyard can be more appealing as a trusted companion at sea.
The end of the year is near, but last-minute shopping can come in the shape of a multimillion-dollar yacht for some. With its striking deep blue hull, and decent-sized silhouette, the 125-foot (38 meters) Quantum would make any new owner proud. Of course, there are more pleasant surprises to be discovered behind its impressive look.
Although relatively small compared to today’s mammoth builds, Quantum seems much larger once you step onboard. Forward on the main deck you would find the master suite, surprisingly lavish for a boat this size, revealing a king-size bed, his-and-hers en-suite bathrooms, a walk-in cedar closet, and a generous lounge area.
Speaking of lounge areas, there’s another one in the sky lounge, next to the full wet bar with a flat-screen TV – a perfect spot for relaxation. If that’s not enough, there’s always the sun deck, with enough seating for all guests onboard, and a hot tub.
A 1989 model, Quantum still displays that old-school charm, without compromising on comfort. That’s because it underwent several refits throughout its long life. The good news for its new owner is that the latest one was completed this year, so Quantum it ready to kick off next season full force.
Not only did it get a new paint job, but also boasts a new Jacuzzi, and an upgrade of its AV systems. Powered by twin Detroit Diesel engines of 1,400 HP each, the sleek American beauty can easily travel at 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph), while up to eight guests get to enjoy the comfortable cruise.
Needless to say, with so many refits, there’s nothing dated about its interior. Styled by Susan Puelo, it gives off an “understated elegance” vibe, thanks to the abundance of dark wood contrasting with calm, cream-colored furnishings and carpeting.
Previously named Chimera, Quantum comes from Broward Yachts, a builder with more than 50 years of experience on the U.S. market. Its unique history includes the fact that it started out building minesweepers for the U.S. Navy, and switched to luxury custom yachts after World War II. It became famous for launching pleasure craft such as the Alisa V. At 95-feet (29 meters) this was one of the biggest luxury yachts of its time.
Like most yachts with a long history, Quantum changed ownership quite a few times. Most recently, a lucky new owner was willing to pay somewhere around $4.9 million (Quantum’s last-known asking price) to get their hands on this boat just in time for the new season.
