Classic American Yacht Sells for $9.9 Million, Still a Head-Turner

As many luxury yacht owners have shared before, a multimillion-dollar pleasure craft is often times a business-related choice, rather than a personal one. Yachts can become a great investment if they’re successful enough as charter options. This is partly the reason why classic yachts such as Zeal are still highly coveted despite their age.
The new owner of this 1997 yacht was most likely impressed by its extensive charter history, demonstrating an unrivaled popularity when it comes to vacations in the Bahamas. Already in excellent shape, Zeal (which will now be renamed Sea Class) could already start bringing in money for its new owner, almost effortlessly. And it will start doing so as soon as February 15.
Unlike other vessels of a similar age, which might need more or less TLC, Zeal was last updated in the Fall of 2022, when its superstructure was repainted and when it kicked off its 25-year survey, which means that all of its safety equipment will either be re-certified or replaced if needed.
Prior to that, Zeal’s hull had been painted in 2021, when the A/V system was also refitted. But it was in 2017 when the American yacht revealed a totally refreshed look, after completing an extensive refit that took more than a year and a half.
Zeal’s secret throughout the years was that it stayed up to date, in order to satisfy even the most demanding charter customers. And this included the addition of zero-speed stabilizers (found on all contemporary superyachts) for a more pleasant experience on board, and a modern selection of water toys.
Large enough for up to 12 guests, Zeal has proven to be a welcoming family yacht. In addition to the six staterooms, it even has a bonus cabin on the main deck, aft of the master suite, which is perfect for a nanny, additional staff, or as a children’s room.
One of the main onboard attractions is the generous sundeck, where a jacuzzi, a BBQ grill, and shade sails ensure the perfect atmosphere, in addition to the cozy loungers. An elegant staircase leads to the oversized swim platform, with access to all of the fun toys. Later in the day, the adults onboard get to enjoy the sky lounge and bar with surprisingly-large windows for a classic model.
Built by the acclaimed American brand Christensen, Zeal stills looks great out at sea with its classic silhouette, enhanced by the Donald Starkey design. In addition to the transatlantic range, it has the added benefit of a shallow draft, allowing it to reach places where larger superyachts can’t.
Recently sold for nearly $10 million, this classic American yacht is ready to start a fresh charter season under a new name, but with the same success.
