This 2023 Jayco Greyhawk Class C Motorhome Has It All, Great for Family Getaways

Class C RVs are great for those that want to have more space than a camper van but find Class A motorhomes too difficult to handle. The new Greyhawk 30Z from Jayco might not be as large as a Class A, but it certainly does not feel small. With the slide-out extended, it makes room for seven people and plenty of amenities. It boasts a convertible dinette, a cozy living area with a fireplace, a spacious bedroom at the rear, and lots of storage space.
The 2023 Greyhawk shares some features with Jayco’s Redhawk and Redhawk SE, but it’s slightly larger. This Class C motorhome doesn’t skimp on the amenities, allowing friends and families to enjoy the comfort of home. It is based on a Ford E-450 chassis. Under the hood, it sports a 7.3-liter V8 engine paired with a six-speed TorqShift automatic that can produce 350 hp and 469 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque.
That is enough to take travelers to their desired destinations, along with an extra 7,500 lbs (3,402 kg) that the RV can carry tow behind. There are four feature-packed floor plans that people can choose from: the 27U, the 29MV, the 30Z, and the 31F. We’re going to take a closer look at the 30Z model, which measures 32.6 ft (9.9 meters) in length and it’s 8.4 ft (2.5 meters) wide. This unit is already a pretty spacious Class C, but with the slide-out fully extended, it turns into a small apartment on wheels.
Once you step inside, you’re welcomed by an open-concept interior filled with modern conveniences. At the front is a cab-over bunk that can accommodate two adults or three children. This area features a skylight, which not lets natural light come inside, but also offers a great view of the night sky.
Depending on their needs and preferences, customers can opt for theatre seats instead of a sofa. What’s nice about the living room is that right in front of the sofa, you have a TV that swivels. This way, those who are at the front of the motorhome can watch the TV as well. This area also includes an electric fireplace that keeps the place warm and cozy when it’s cold outside. Elsewhere, the living room has a large mirror and several upper cabinets that offer ample storage.
The kitchen in the new Greyhawk is equipped with all the necessities a small family could need. You can find a residential-size microwave, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a stainless steel double sink, and a double-door refrigerator. There’s also a pop-up outlet, so you can plug in your coffee machine or other devices.
The master bedroom is located at the rear. It’s a spacious area that comes with everything a couple needs. You’ll notice that there’s enough room for a queen-size bed, a closet, and numerous drawers. But that’s not all. The bedroom goes big on storage space since it features a cabinet on each side of the bed, as well as a dresser.
The exterior of this Class C does not disappoint. You can see that it was made for people who do know how to not overpack. There are several compartments and a big pass-through storage, which can be accessed not only from each side of the RV but also from the back. It’s a great feature that allows travelers to take with them their camping gear, bikes, kayaks, or other big items that don’t fit inside the vehicle.
The 2023 Jayco Greyhawk 30Z is a great Class C. It has enough room for seven, although it would feel a bit cramped inside. But it can easily accommodate five travelers. Plus, it’s packed with all the necessary amenities a small family needs to travel comfortably. Pricing for the RV starts at $165,143 MSRP. You can check out the full walkthrough of the model in the clip attached down below.
