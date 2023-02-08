This 2023 Jayco Greyhawk Class C Motorhome Has It All, Great for Family Getaways

Class C RVs are great for those that want to have more space than a camper van but find Class A motorhomes too difficult to handle. The new Greyhawk 30Z from Jayco might not be as large as a Class A, but it certainly does not feel small. With the slide-out extended, it makes room for seven people and plenty of amenities. It boasts a convertible dinette, a cozy living area with a fireplace, a spacious bedroom at the rear, and lots of storage space.

12 photos