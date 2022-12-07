One of the Largest Superyachts Built in the U.S. Fetches $95 Million in Record Time

More on this:

1 One of the Most Mysterious Billionaire Floating Toys Arrives in Australia

2 Israeli Tech Millionaire’s American Luxury Yacht Has Been All Over the World

3 $500K Classic American Sailing Yacht Is a Powerhouse, Cruised Around the World Three Times

4 Dentistry Mogul’s Floating Vacation Home Is One of the Fastest American Superyachts

5 Hockey Boss’s Toy Is One of the Most Impressive American Yachts Built in the Past 50 Years