One of the Largest Superyachts Built in the U.S. Fetches $95 Million in Record Time

A recent deal on the luxury yacht market grabbed everyone’s attention due to the remarkable speed and whopping price.
One of the most spectacular American superyachts of modern times has had only one owner until now, since the time of its launch, in 2016. It was also a highly secretive yacht, since its alleged former owner was one of the richest men in Dubai, Majid al Futtaim. After he passed away last year, it was time for the American Albatross to find a new owner. And it did so remarkably fast, considering the whopping asking price of $95 million.
Albatross only got to stay three months on the market, according to Superyacht Times, compared to other luxurious yachts that can wait for years before finding a generous new owner. But there were plenty of reasons for someone to pay this incredible amount for the Albatross.
Although it was built in the U.S. by Delta Marine, becoming one of the largest superyachts built here, the majestic 237-footer (72 meters) bears the signature of two of the most famous names in the global yachting industry – Espen Oeino (for the exterior) and Zuretti (in charge of the interior).
The result was a highly-sophisticated pleasure craft that truly looks and feels like a floating mansion. Six lavish suites are ready to welcome 12 guests, with the owner getting the entire upper deck all to themselves.
This includes a stunning stateroom with front-facing full-height windows, his-and-her bathrooms, a walk-in wardrobe, and a lounge area. And that’s not all. The dedicated deck also integrates a private terrace with a raised jacuzzi, a dining area in open air, and access to a private observation lounge.
Not only glamorous but also very powerful, the Albatross is fitted with twin Caterpillar engines and Quantum zero-speed stabilizers, for comfortable cruising even at 16 knots (18 mph/29.6 kph).
Through this sale, the impressive vessel has now changed ownership for the first time in six years. Hopefully it will become less mysterious.
