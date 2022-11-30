This American Superyacht Used to Be a Florida Millionaire’s $31M “Floating RV”

Dutch, Italian, and German shipyards are known for launching the most spectacular luxury yachts in operation today, a lot of them owned by celebrities and billionaires. But American-built luxury yachts are often the choice of U.S.-based magnates who prefer to stay close to home.
Having a superyacht “parked” close to your home, ready to go for a cruise whenever you want, must be one of the coolest perks of being a millionaire who also happens to live in Florida. This was the case for American financier and philanthropist Donald Sussman, when he owned the 164-foot (50 meters) Westport yacht Bacchus, known as Sheherazade at the time.
The millionaire had purchased Bacchus in 2017, as a step up from a previous smaller yacht that was also a Westport model. He referred to it as his “floating RV,” which stayed moored at the end of a sculpture garden that’s part of his fabulous residence in Fort Lauderdale.
Sussman wasn’t the owner and wouldn’t be the last. Bacchus was built in 2009, so it’s not exactly a young yacht, but was kept in great shape, including an extensive refit between 2013 and 2014. Designed by the reputable Donald Starkey, and engineered by William Garden, Bacchus is still a great-looking luxury pleasure craft.
Big enough to accommodate up to 12 guests onboard, it reveals a sumptuous master suite with private access to the sun deck and dining area, and several elegant socializing and dining areas. The varnished wood paneling gives it a classic vibe, while the neutral, soft color palette keeps things modern.
The generous jacuzzi was added during the refit, when the aft bridge deck was also extended.
Powered by two MTU engines, this American yacht offers a great range of up to 4,000 nautical miles (4,600 miles/7,408 km) at 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph).
Now, Bacchus changed ownership again – it was sold off-market in Florida, according to Denison. The final price was undisclosed, but at the time of the sale it was asking for a whopping $31.5 million.
The millionaire had purchased Bacchus in 2017, as a step up from a previous smaller yacht that was also a Westport model. He referred to it as his “floating RV,” which stayed moored at the end of a sculpture garden that’s part of his fabulous residence in Fort Lauderdale.
Sussman wasn’t the owner and wouldn’t be the last. Bacchus was built in 2009, so it’s not exactly a young yacht, but was kept in great shape, including an extensive refit between 2013 and 2014. Designed by the reputable Donald Starkey, and engineered by William Garden, Bacchus is still a great-looking luxury pleasure craft.
Big enough to accommodate up to 12 guests onboard, it reveals a sumptuous master suite with private access to the sun deck and dining area, and several elegant socializing and dining areas. The varnished wood paneling gives it a classic vibe, while the neutral, soft color palette keeps things modern.
The generous jacuzzi was added during the refit, when the aft bridge deck was also extended.
Powered by two MTU engines, this American yacht offers a great range of up to 4,000 nautical miles (4,600 miles/7,408 km) at 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph).
Now, Bacchus changed ownership again – it was sold off-market in Florida, according to Denison. The final price was undisclosed, but at the time of the sale it was asking for a whopping $31.5 million.