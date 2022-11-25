One of the Most Mysterious Billionaire’s Floating Toys Arrives in Australia

Getting to see a multimillion-dollar superyacht up close would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many of us. Sometimes, mysterious pleasure craft owned by the rich and famous show up in unexpected places, leaving everyone guessing about the visit’s purpose and their final destination. This is what happened in Adelaide, Australia, after the arrival of a highly-secretive vessel.
Ever since March this year, when European states starting implementing the international sanctions against Russia, following the invasion of Ukraine, we’ve been hearing about “mysterious superyachts” showing up all over the world. It became almost a bizarre hide-and-seek game, with authorities trying to catch Russian oligarch-owned luxury yachts that had turned off their location communication systems, so that they could cruise incognito.
This time, it’s not one of these yachts that’s grabbing everyone’s attention. A beautiful 206-foot (63 meters) pleasure craft has been docked at Port Adelaide since the end of last week, Gizmodo Australia reports, and it looks like it’s going to stay there for a while. It seems to be the Satori, an American superyacht built by Delta Marine not so long ago, in 2018.
Usually, a luxury vessel that is said to be worth $75 million, and allegedly owned by a U.S. billionaire, would be much more known to the public. Yet, the Satori continues to be one of the most secretive floating mansions. As it’s not available for charter, and also not up for sale, it seems to have been used only privately, by its alleged ultra-rich owner. This means that we don’t get glimpses of its luxurious interiors, or details about the amenities on board.
All that’s known is that Satori is the 4th-largest yacht built by Delta Marine, with enough room for 12 guests, and powered by MTU engines that enable an 11-knot (12.6 mph/20 kph) cruising speed. Also, it’s allegedly owned by Jay Alix, a very prolific billionaire and philanthropist, who donated impressive sums to the Mayo Clinic.
Whether or not Alix is onboard Satori at this time remains a mystery. According to maritime data tracking platforms, the secretive yacht will remain at Port Adelaide until December 8, leaving everyone in the area plenty of time to admire it up close.
This time, it’s not one of these yachts that’s grabbing everyone’s attention. A beautiful 206-foot (63 meters) pleasure craft has been docked at Port Adelaide since the end of last week, Gizmodo Australia reports, and it looks like it’s going to stay there for a while. It seems to be the Satori, an American superyacht built by Delta Marine not so long ago, in 2018.
Usually, a luxury vessel that is said to be worth $75 million, and allegedly owned by a U.S. billionaire, would be much more known to the public. Yet, the Satori continues to be one of the most secretive floating mansions. As it’s not available for charter, and also not up for sale, it seems to have been used only privately, by its alleged ultra-rich owner. This means that we don’t get glimpses of its luxurious interiors, or details about the amenities on board.
All that’s known is that Satori is the 4th-largest yacht built by Delta Marine, with enough room for 12 guests, and powered by MTU engines that enable an 11-knot (12.6 mph/20 kph) cruising speed. Also, it’s allegedly owned by Jay Alix, a very prolific billionaire and philanthropist, who donated impressive sums to the Mayo Clinic.
Whether or not Alix is onboard Satori at this time remains a mystery. According to maritime data tracking platforms, the secretive yacht will remain at Port Adelaide until December 8, leaving everyone in the area plenty of time to admire it up close.