The Number of Homebuilt Aircraft Fatal Accidents Has Increased, Data Shows

Going on a solo boat trip, taking an all-terrain vehicle off-road, or flying an amateur-built or experimental aircraft are all adrenaline-pumping endeavors for people with an adventurous spirit. But they’re also risky business, sometimes ending up in fatal accidents. The most recent data on the ones caused by homebuilt aircraft reveals some interesting facts.
When it comes to fatal accidents caused by flying an aircraft that was either built by an amateur or an experimental one, there’s some good news and some bad news. The bad news is that the number has grown from 42 to 56 over the last federal fiscal year, compared to the previous one. The good news is that this number, although high, still remains under the historic average.
Sean Elliott, EAA’s vice president of advocacy and safety, explains that this translates to 30 to 35% fewer accidents than there were a decade ago. Also, the bad news has to do with the general increase in flight hours, starting in 2021 and continuing in 2022.
EAA (The Experimental Aviation Association) has worked closely with the safety analysis teams at FAA (The Federal Aviation Administration) over the past years. Their research revealed that the main causes of accidents are not necessarily related to the fact that the aircraft involved were experimental or built by amateurs. In fact, they observed the same causes that lead to accidents in general aviation, which are related to pilot decision making or flight procedures.
However, additional measures were specifically adopted in the case of experimental of amateur-built aircraft. These include an EAA Flight Test Manual, and opting for an additional safety pilot onboard amateur-built aircraft, during the first testing phase.
The highly-anticipated electric private jets that are currently in production will most likely make safety issues even more complicated. The Jetson One has conquered the hearts of aviation enthusiast all over the world, with this year’s production sold in record time. Jetson’s proclaimed goal is to make electric flight available and accessible to anyone, without needing a pilot license, only a short training period. How will this impact flight safety only time will tell.
