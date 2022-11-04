Iberia Airlines Enters Agreement with Gevo for Sustainable Aviation Fuel

The world is currently laser-focused on reducing emissions and making our planet a greener place, so efforts are being made by airline companies, along with all other industries.
One such step towards reducing pollution was recently taken by Iberia Airlines, which made a deal with Gevo for the purchase of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). More specifically, Iberia plans to purchase 6 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel per year over the span of 5 years. The expected value of the agreement is estimated to be somewhere in the region of $165 million. This goes a long way towards Gevo achieving its goal of selling 1 billion gallons of SAF.
Iberia Airlines, which is part of the International Airlines Group (IAG), plans to start using sustainable fuel in their aircraft from 2028 onward. The company’s goal is to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This is a lofty goal and the first step they are taking is to implement the use of 10% sustainable aviation fuel by 2030.
Iberia is approaching this problem on four different levels. It all starts with the employees who will become ambassadors of its sustainability strategy and a more sustainable travel experience for its customers. It ends with a green transition of the aviation sector and a commitment to society.
Teresa Parejo, Sustainability Director from Iberia, states that “SAF is the best solution to advance the decarbonization of the aviation sector, which will reduce emissions alongside other technology solutions as they are developed. This agreement with Gevo is [...] part of the investment being made by the entire aviation sector to ward the industry’s green transition. This is a global challenge that must be addressed globally and requires as much public-private collaboration as possible.”
Gevo as a company is focused on the process of transforming various carbohydrate feedstocks into alcohol through a fermentation process, then turning those alcohols into renewable fuel and materials. Their business model is designed to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of each gallon of fuel to net zero over its entire lifecycle.
As more and more sectors of industry and transportation start focusing more on their emissions, we are beginning to feel more confident in a greener future.
