Jetson Releases New Footage of Its Popular Flying Car That Anyone Can Buy and Operate

We, humans, have wanted to fly since the beginning of our existence, so much so, that we didn’t stop until we made it happen. And now that we have finally unlocked the skies, we have one more goal to achieve, and that is to make flight accessible to everyone, so that anyone who wants can own their personal aircraft just like they do a regular car. That’s exactly what Jetson Aero promises to deliver with its Jetson ONE eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft.

6 photos