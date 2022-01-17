Jetson One’s Entire 2022 Production Sold Out, Will Kick Off Mass Production Soon

It looks like folks are willing to do just about anything in order to experience a one-of-a-kind solo flight inside an electric aircraft. And by “anything” we mean paying $92,000 on the Jetson One aerial vehicle that has taken the world by storm. Customers from literally all parts of the Globe were eager to order this futuristic vehicle while it’s still hot.
The Swedish aviation startup enjoyed massive success in the very short period since the official launch of the personal electric aircraft named Jetson One. It can already count 100 orders and more than 3,000 purchase requests, since October 2021. It’s not too surprising, considering that the launch video on Jetson’s YouTube channel accumulated over 14 million views.
People wanted to see what this unusual vehicle would like when it’s flying, and they weren’t disappointed, as the Jetson One flight through the woods became instantly viral. Judging by the number of orders, founders Peter Ternstrom and Tomasz Patan weren’t joking when they said that they wanted “to make everyone a pilot.”
After all, who wouldn’t like a personal “flying car” waiting outside their home, ready to take them anywhere, without the costs and the hassle of a private jet? A new era is downing, one where you can get a partially-assembled aircraft at your doorstep, which you can take to the sky as soon as you want, with no pilot license required.
Built in aluminum and carbon fiber, and powered by eight motors, Jetson One claims to be able to reach 63 mph (102 kph). Despite its small size, the personal aircraft features advanced avionics and safety systems, including a triple-redundant flight computer, terrain tracking, and obstacle avoidance. The pilot should feel safe enough inside the race car-inspired frame, and there are also several emergency functions integrated, as well as a rapid-deployment parachute.
In addition to the record-breaking sales, the Swedish company is one step closer to launching mass production of the coveted personal aircraft. Its first external investor, Rikard Steiber, also became Senior Advisor, and it preparing the company’s first round of external fundraising.
