The CMC Athena Takes Trailer Living to a Whole New, Landyacht-Worthy Level

In travel mode, Athena is 44 feet (13.4 meters) long and needs to be hauled by a semi. In camp mode, it pops up like a genuine transformer, by means of two lateral slide-outs that extend the length of the trailer and two more extensions in the front and rear, respectively. Within an hour, which is the estimated time for setting up in camp mode , you get a vast apartment offering a layout of 1,076 square feet (100 square meters) and at least a couple of private decks, shielded or not.By the time the Athena is set up, it’s 22 feet (6.7 feet) wide and can easily host a large party. CMC Caravan shows the sumptuous living with formal dining for six, which can double as a conference room if needed, a real fireplace, a fully-kitted chef’s kitchen, and a relaxing lounge, all using ample amounts of genuine leather and real natural stone. The promotional video shows glimpses of the master bedroom and what looks like a very minimalist kids’ room, and the massive bathroom, all decked in real stone and so vast that you could probably host another smaller party in there. If that’s your thing.Finishes and appliances are top of the line, because CMC Caravan says it’s built a reputation out of obsessing over and perfecting every detail on a project. This is the main reason why their annual production is capped at a handful of units: so they can guarantee maximum quality to their paying customers.“It all starts with a dream,” CMC Italy says, promising they can build whatever the customer dreams of. The only condition is, of course, that the customer be loaded: CMC units are priced according to their one-off mobile mansion status , and represent multi-million investments.CMC Caravan was founded in 1961 and started off by selling furniture, before moving to conversions of decommissioned 1930 school buses and eventually becoming the first company in the world to build a trailer with five full slide-outs. Today, working with a recently-set-up team of mechanical engineers and designers, they boast of being able to create “exceptional solutions from a technical and architectural point of view,” for fully-customizable luxury mobile units.Words can only say so much, especially when details are so scarce. We’ve reached out to the company in the hope of getting more specs on the Athena, and will update the story if we hear back. In the meantime, as the saying goes, a photo is worth a thousand words – and a video about a gazillion of them. Here’s the gorgeous CMC Athena in motion.