The CMC Athena Takes Trailer Living to a Whole New, Landyacht-Worthy Level

CMC Caravan (also known as CMC Italy) is not a name that us regular (read, average-salaried) folk are used to, and the reason for that is found in the products they make. CMC calls them luxury motorhomes, but in reality, they’re super-custom trailers that pop up to incredible size once at camp. Drawing for inspiration on racing trailers, they’re mobile living units meant to offer unparalleled comfort and levels of luxury – and perhaps for the first time, these terms are not used lightly.
Put it simply, CMC trailers are mobile mansions, designed for those lucky one-percenters who want to spend month in a row on the road, with zero compromise in terms of comfort. One of the most recent models from the family-owned Italian business is the CMC Athena trailer, dubbed “the Goddess of CMC Caravan” and “the ultimate gem of the CMC collection.” It’s with good reason that they call it that: Athena is fancier than an actual house, larger and more luxurious.
As we noted in previous coverage of this Italian outlet, their units are custom-made. CMC Caravan does offer a few layouts for their smaller units, but they’re mere guidelines that the customer works off on, adding his personal touch throughout the entire building process. Athena is even more special, as it’s fully custom. The downside to this being a custom unit is that all info available on it is included in the videos below.
in camp mode, you get a vast apartment offering a layout of 1,076 square feet (100 square meters) and at least a couple of private decks, shielded or not.
By the time the Athena is set up, it’s 22 feet (6.7 feet) wide and can easily host a large party. CMC Caravan shows the sumptuous living with formal dining for six, which can double as a conference room if needed, a real fireplace, a fully-kitted chef’s kitchen, and a relaxing lounge, all using ample amounts of genuine leather and real natural stone. The promotional video shows glimpses of the master bedroom and what looks like a very minimalist kids’ room, and the massive bathroom, all decked in real stone and so vast that you could probably host another smaller party in there. If that’s your thing.
Finishes and appliances are top of the line, because CMC Caravan says it’s built a reputation out of obsessing over and perfecting every detail on a project. This is the main reason why their annual production is capped at a handful of units: so they can guarantee maximum quality to their paying customers.
“It all starts with a dream,” CMC Italy says, promising they can build whatever the customer dreams of. The only condition is, of course, that the customer be loaded: CMC units are priced according to their one-off mobile mansion status, and represent multi-million investments.
build a trailer with five full slide-outs. Today, working with a recently-set-up team of mechanical engineers and designers, they boast of being able to create “exceptional solutions from a technical and architectural point of view,” for fully-customizable luxury mobile units.
Words can only say so much, especially when details are so scarce. We’ve reached out to the company in the hope of getting more specs on the Athena, and will update the story if we hear back. In the meantime, as the saying goes, a photo is worth a thousand words – and a video about a gazillion of them. Here’s the gorgeous CMC Athena in motion.
Put it simply, CMC trailers are mobile mansions, designed for those lucky one-percenters who want to spend month in a row on the road, with zero compromise in terms of comfort. One of the most recent models from the family-owned Italian business is the CMC Athena trailer, dubbed “the Goddess of CMC Caravan” and “the ultimate gem of the CMC collection.” It’s with good reason that they call it that: Athena is fancier than an actual house, larger and more luxurious.
As we noted in previous coverage of this Italian outlet, their units are custom-made. CMC Caravan does offer a few layouts for their smaller units, but they’re mere guidelines that the customer works off on, adding his personal touch throughout the entire building process. Athena is even more special, as it’s fully custom. The downside to this being a custom unit is that all info available on it is included in the videos below.
in camp mode, you get a vast apartment offering a layout of 1,076 square feet (100 square meters) and at least a couple of private decks, shielded or not.
By the time the Athena is set up, it’s 22 feet (6.7 feet) wide and can easily host a large party. CMC Caravan shows the sumptuous living with formal dining for six, which can double as a conference room if needed, a real fireplace, a fully-kitted chef’s kitchen, and a relaxing lounge, all using ample amounts of genuine leather and real natural stone. The promotional video shows glimpses of the master bedroom and what looks like a very minimalist kids’ room, and the massive bathroom, all decked in real stone and so vast that you could probably host another smaller party in there. If that’s your thing.
Finishes and appliances are top of the line, because CMC Caravan says it’s built a reputation out of obsessing over and perfecting every detail on a project. This is the main reason why their annual production is capped at a handful of units: so they can guarantee maximum quality to their paying customers.
“It all starts with a dream,” CMC Italy says, promising they can build whatever the customer dreams of. The only condition is, of course, that the customer be loaded: CMC units are priced according to their one-off mobile mansion status, and represent multi-million investments.
build a trailer with five full slide-outs. Today, working with a recently-set-up team of mechanical engineers and designers, they boast of being able to create “exceptional solutions from a technical and architectural point of view,” for fully-customizable luxury mobile units.
Words can only say so much, especially when details are so scarce. We’ve reached out to the company in the hope of getting more specs on the Athena, and will update the story if we hear back. In the meantime, as the saying goes, a photo is worth a thousand words – and a video about a gazillion of them. Here’s the gorgeous CMC Athena in motion.