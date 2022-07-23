Ford Motorhome Gets F1 Engine Swap, Races 19 Opponents in the French RV Grand Prix

We're all hyped up about the Formula 1 French Grand Prix this weekend! The main event is set for tomorrow, as 20 of the fastest drivers in the world will take over Circuit Paul Ricard for an afternoon of racing. Seeing that we couldn't make the trip over to see the race live, we thought we'd have a bit of virtual fun while sitting at home. And we've already given you a taste of our Ford Motorhome F1 experience before.