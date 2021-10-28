With a Mid-Mounted 789-HP V10, the Renault Espace F1 Is the Wildest Minivan Ever Built

For those of us who love fast, ICE-powered sports cars, this year has been tough. Carmakers have increased their focus on releasing new (and arguably boring) EVs so, with a few exceptions, there was nothing to get excited about. That changed recently when Chevrolet unveiled the long-awaited iteration Corvette Z06. The outrageous machine comes with an LT6 V8 that develops 670 hp, enough ponies to earn it the title of the most powerful naturally aspirated production eight-cylinder.
This feat was made possible by employing motorsport-derived tech, as the engine is basically a road-legal version of the unit that powers the C8.R endurance racer. A similar recipe was used by Renault 26 years ago but unlike the Z06, the result was never meant to be street legal, and it was the opposite of a sports car.
To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Espace minivan (or MPV, as these vehicles are called in Europe), the French manufacturer decided to give it a Formula 1-inspired makeover. If they would have modified the suspension, tuned the engine, and slapped on some decals that were similar to the race car’s livery, I’m sure nobody would have complained, but Renault went for a no-compromise approach.
Williams-Renault F1 team joined forces with engineers from Matra, the industrial conglomerate responsible for producing the Espace, and began modifying a stock, second-generation version of France’s best-selling minivan.
While Chevrolet engineers had to modify the C8.R's race-spec powerplant to make it emission-compliant, those working on the Espace F1 didn’t have to bother since their mission was to create a mind-blowing show car.
So, they pulled out a 3.5-liter RS5 V10 along with the six-speed semi-automatic gearbox from a Formula 1 racer and placed it in the middle of a bespoke carbon-fiber chassis. The donor car was the Williams-Renault FW15C that helped Alain Prost earn his fourth F1 driver’s title in 1993, a perfect season for the illustrious team who also secured the constructor’s trophy.
kW) to be exact. Most of the electronics were also taken from the Formula 1 car, whereas the modified suspension and braking systems were heavily inspired by those of the open wheeler.
The final piece of the puzzle was a carbon fiber reinforced body that was shaped to resemble the Espace J63 series as much as possible. It received a huge roof-mounted wing that not only looked cool but helped improve the minivan’s aero.
Renault built two of them in 1994, a static model that was introduced a year later, and a fully functional model that was taken to the track by various Formula 1 legends like David Coulthard or Alain Prost. The latter is featured in the must-watch video that you can find below, posted on YouTube by Nouxe Productions.
Now 26 years old, the Espace F1 remains one of the most insane vehicles ever built. A daring combination between a people mover and a title-winning open-wheeler, it’s still more powerful than many modern supercars.
The static model sits behind closed doors in one of the manufacturer’s classic car garages while the epic, functional version can be admired by anyone who visits the Matra Museum in France.
