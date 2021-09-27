What if Genesis Made a Minivan? Illustrations Preview the Hypothetical People Carrier

More on this:

1 2023 Genesis G90 Spied Lapping the Nurburgring in the Wet

2 2022 Genesis G80 Pricing Revealed, It Got Closer to $50k

3 Doug DeMuro Reviews Genesis GV70, Says It’s Best-in-Class While Dismissing Porsche Macan

4 Buick Launches 2022 GL8 Avenir in China, MPV Is Rather Costly

5 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer Looks Like It Could Eat Whole Families