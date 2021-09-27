What if Genesis Made a Minivan? Illustrations Preview the Hypothetical People Carrier

Genesis has a lot on its plate, and has constantly expanded its range ever since it was officially founded almost six years ago. During this time, Hyundai, which is its parent company, has given the automotive world what it needs, gunning for the premium brands and electric segments at the same time.
By the end of the decade, they will have no less than eight battery-powered vehicles on sale, and literally every new model that will launch after 2025 will have a zero-emission alternative. On top of that, they will also renew the current range, and could perhaps decide to launch in different markets, after officially touching down in Europe earlier this year.
As a result, it is probably safe to say that a minivan isn’t exactly on their list. However, these renderings, shared by our friends at Kolesa, have imagined how such a model would look like. It features the typical Genesis front end, with double headlamps flanking the shiny grille, and similar-shaped lights at the other end, joined together by a strip above the Genesis lettering in the middle of the tailgate.
For a people carrier, the overall design is definitely catchy. It doesn’t pretend to be a coupe, but the window line, otherwise featuring chrome trim around the black B and C pillars, is slightly arched toward the rear. It has roof bars, small shark fin antenna, and spoiler, double exhaust pipes that would likely be fake on the real car, and sliding rear doors to improve ingress and egress to the back seats.
Even though the minivan segment seems like it is slowly dying, such vehicles still sell in certain parts of the world. For instance, Lexus has the LM for China and other Asian markets, and Buick challenges its likes with the GL8 Avenir. On top of that, Mercedes-Benz hasn’t given up on the B-Class, and there is also a new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer coming, so there is definitely room for one more. But should Genesis actually make it?
