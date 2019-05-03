autoevolution

AMG One and Aston Martin Valkyrie Under One Roof: David Coulthard Buys One Each

3 May 2019
In the coming years, the world of hypercars will get a lot richer with the launch of the segments most anticipated cars in the segment: the Mercedes-AMG One and Aston Martin Valkyrie. Ultra-limited, mega-expensive and insanely powerful, the two are the wet dream of the thousands of the planet’s rich individuals with a soft spot for high-performance motoring.
Being two entirely different cars, and supposedly rivals, the two will use all their might and individual traits to draw in as many customers as possible as quickly as possible. But for at least one guy, choosing one over the other proved an impossible task. So he placed orders for both.

The guy in question is British former Formula One driver David Coulthard who, during an interview for Goodwood revealed the scope of his garage, present and future. A garage that will grow insanely larger with the addition of the two hottest supercars of modern times.

“Road cars, I’ve got the Pagoda. I’ve got an ’84 Mercedes G-Wagen, short wheelbase, two-door – redone with no roof at all, so there’s none of that fabricy s*** at the back,” the current presenter told Goodwood.

“I’ve got some modern Mercedes… I’ve got an order on the Valkyrie and I’ve got an order on Project One – I’m in the holding pattern for those cars.”

According to Coulthard, placing orders for both is about something more than just being the guy who owns two hypercars. He chose the Valkyrie, he says, because of Adrian Newey, now chief technical officer for Red Bull, who helped win “a few races” back when he was still competing.

As for the Mercedes-AMG one, that’s because Coulthard is “a Mercedes guy.”

The former driver did not say when he will get possession of the two cars, nor how much will he pay for them. Aston Martin’s machine has a tag starting from $3.2 million, while the Mercedes-AMG One should sell from $2.72 million.

Only 150 Valkyries will ever be built and 275 Ones.
