Ford RV With Tesla Model S Plaid Swap Conquers Virtual Pikes Peak in 806 Seconds

How are you enjoying RV Month on autoevolution so far? We're sure having a blast swapping engines in our virtual Ford Motorhome and doing all kinds of crazy things with it. It all started with the drift attack on Tsukuba a few days ago, and yesterday we gave the Nürburgring Nordschleife a go. Trying to think of a new interesting matchup for the Assetto Corsa RV, we thought we'd try a late 4th of July Celebration.