True Collector's Unicorn, Schumacher's Undefeated Ferrari F300 Chassis No. 187 at Auction

The 1998 season, which this monocoque raced in, was the penultimate step Ferrari took alongside Michael Schumacher towards their reemergence as a dominant force in Formula One.
Ferrari had been on a long drought in titles, with the last time they won the Constructors’ Championship being in 1979, and their last Driver’s Title in 1982, but a force was awakening. That force was Michael Schumacher, who decided that after becoming back-to-back champion with Benetton in 1994 and 1995, he wanted a more fearsome challenge.
He saw that challenge in helping Ferrari once again become a force to be reckoned with in Formula One. While he is by no means single-handedly responsible, he had a key role to play and was completely dedicated to this goal, spending countless hours with the mechanics to better understand the car’s dynamics.
After a steady increase in pace in the two preceding years, Ferrari were certain they would contend for both titles in 1998. They decided to unveil the F300 in a fastidious preview at Maranello, where they invited over 800 journalists. Michael Schumacher, Eddie Irvine, Ferrari President Luca di Montezemolo, and Scuderia Manager Jean Todt were all at the facility to introduce their achievement to the public. The two pillars that make this platform great are Rory Byrne’s tremendous aerodynamic design and the wailing 3.0-liter V10 engine, the sounds of which can shake a Formula One fan to the core, even today.
Chassis No. 187 won a total of four Grand Prix, being driven by the legendary Michael Schumacher. An eventful Canadian Grand Prix saw an absolutely stellar performance from the German. That race saw an incredible total of two restarts and three safety car periods, but Michael prevailed, finishing first, 16 seconds ahead of Giancarlo Fisichella’s Benetton, which is the equivalent of a light year in Formula 1.
Next came a relatively uneventful French Grand Prix, where Ferrari got a 1-2 finish, with Michael at the wheel of chassis 187 crossing the chequered flag 19 seconds ahead of rival Mika Hakkinen.
The third victory came courtesy of a rainy British Grand Prix, where the driver who would become a seven-time World Champion showcased his mythical wet weather driving skills to win the race.
After these three consecutive wins, the 187 was benched for a short period, but came back with a vengeance for the Italian Grand Prix. After having to start from the middle of the pack due to a grid penalty, Schumacher fought up the order and pushed Mika into a pit strategy error, going on to win Ferrari’s home race at Monza in front of a delirious crowd of Tifosi.
The Scuderia kept the 187 F300 in race-used condition until 1999, when it was privately and directly sold. It remains in that condition to this day, as a time capsule from what many consider to be Formula One’s glory days.
Extremely rare and forever tied to one of if not the greatest racing driver to ever grace Grand Prix racing, this superb single seater allows you to go back in time and experience what the name Ferrari truly means, you'll just have to pay an expected $8 million.
Story Via RM Sotheby's.
Ferrari had been on a long drought in titles, with the last time they won the Constructors’ Championship being in 1979, and their last Driver’s Title in 1982, but a force was awakening. That force was Michael Schumacher, who decided that after becoming back-to-back champion with Benetton in 1994 and 1995, he wanted a more fearsome challenge.
He saw that challenge in helping Ferrari once again become a force to be reckoned with in Formula One. While he is by no means single-handedly responsible, he had a key role to play and was completely dedicated to this goal, spending countless hours with the mechanics to better understand the car’s dynamics.
After a steady increase in pace in the two preceding years, Ferrari were certain they would contend for both titles in 1998. They decided to unveil the F300 in a fastidious preview at Maranello, where they invited over 800 journalists. Michael Schumacher, Eddie Irvine, Ferrari President Luca di Montezemolo, and Scuderia Manager Jean Todt were all at the facility to introduce their achievement to the public. The two pillars that make this platform great are Rory Byrne’s tremendous aerodynamic design and the wailing 3.0-liter V10 engine, the sounds of which can shake a Formula One fan to the core, even today.
Chassis No. 187 won a total of four Grand Prix, being driven by the legendary Michael Schumacher. An eventful Canadian Grand Prix saw an absolutely stellar performance from the German. That race saw an incredible total of two restarts and three safety car periods, but Michael prevailed, finishing first, 16 seconds ahead of Giancarlo Fisichella’s Benetton, which is the equivalent of a light year in Formula 1.
Next came a relatively uneventful French Grand Prix, where Ferrari got a 1-2 finish, with Michael at the wheel of chassis 187 crossing the chequered flag 19 seconds ahead of rival Mika Hakkinen.
The third victory came courtesy of a rainy British Grand Prix, where the driver who would become a seven-time World Champion showcased his mythical wet weather driving skills to win the race.
After these three consecutive wins, the 187 was benched for a short period, but came back with a vengeance for the Italian Grand Prix. After having to start from the middle of the pack due to a grid penalty, Schumacher fought up the order and pushed Mika into a pit strategy error, going on to win Ferrari’s home race at Monza in front of a delirious crowd of Tifosi.
The Scuderia kept the 187 F300 in race-used condition until 1999, when it was privately and directly sold. It remains in that condition to this day, as a time capsule from what many consider to be Formula One’s glory days.
Extremely rare and forever tied to one of if not the greatest racing driver to ever grace Grand Prix racing, this superb single seater allows you to go back in time and experience what the name Ferrari truly means, you'll just have to pay an expected $8 million.
Story Via RM Sotheby's.