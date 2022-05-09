Will Smith’s Gigantic $2.5 Million RV The Heat Is Now Used for Unglamorous Glamping

There’s camping and then there’s glamping, the glamorous version of setting up a tent, which totally excludes eating out of cans and using a public restroom. And then, there’s whatever-sleeping-in-Will-Smith’s-former-RV is called.





At the same time, enumerating the many luxury features can hardly hide the fact that this is a dated interior. Opulent and high-quality, but visibly dated. Or that the 1,200 square feet (11.5 square meters) of interior space could be optimized by removing massive furniture with little functionality. But then again, if you have $9,000 to spend to sleep a night here and call it glamping, you probably care too little about these things.



Anderson Mobile Estates, who built the monster RV that Will Smith used as his movie trailer for a few years back in the early aughts, calls is glamping but, at $9,000 per night, it is so much more than that. The Heat, unofficially the biggest, tallest and most expensive celebrity trailer in the world, can now be had by non-celebrities – as long as they’re snobbish and rich enough.We’ve covered The Heat before and even wondered as to its location. That Will Smith no longer owned it was known, since Anderson Mobile Estates founder Ronald Anderson said this much in an interview last year. Giving a tour of the place, he said the actor has given it back to the company once he was done (bored?) with it, and that it was being offered for rent.Anderson Mobile Estates made a name for itself on the market of premium, custom landyachts through its celebrity trailers, many of which were priced upwards of $1.5 million. In reality, even though these trailers were customized for and with a particular celebrity in mind, they never passed into their ownership. The same happened with Smith’s The Heat, which is also the most famous and perhaps more showy of the bunch.Real estate influencer Enes Yilmazer got to tour The Heat just recently and, as you can see in the video below, he also reveals its location. It’s now found in Austin, Texas, in what would be best described as the most expensive and outrageous RV park. 7744 Ranch is an RV resort started by the Anderson company, which also includes trailers that once were used by Jennifer Lopez, Simon Cowell , and Vin Diesel.The tour reveals nothing new, since nothing seems to have changed in The Heat since 2000 (*except for the paintjob ). Enumerating its many luxury features sure is impressive: all-granite countertops and hardwood floors, 14 TVs, doors that make a Star Wars sound when they open, hydraulically activated pop-up that is actually a second floor that doubles as a cinema and holds the master bedroom, four slide-outs, a makeup and wardrobe room, full kitchen, living room and separate dining room. The mind-boggling $2.5 million price tag.At the same time, enumerating the many luxury features can hardly hide the fact that this is a dated interior. Opulent and high-quality, but visibly dated. Or that the 1,200 square feet (11.5 square meters) of interior space could be optimized by removing massive furniture with little functionality. But then again, if you have $9,000 to spend to sleep a night here and call it glamping, you probably care too little about these things.The Heat, like all the other two-story trailers from the company , made a splash two decades ago because they were revolutionary. The four massive slide-outs and the hidden second level were design and engineering feats that had never been seen before. The luxury finishes compounded to make the trailers irresistible to the celebrity clientele.That said, the world has changed a lot since then. Not even diva celebrities will now be caught in an RV like this one, if only for the heat they’d get from environmentalists . Even if you favor Russian oligarch-style interior design with granite-walled showers and lion heads carved into pillars, you have to admit: this isn’t glamping, because it’s not glamorous. This is paying a lot of money to sleep inside a museum.