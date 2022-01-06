Simon Cowell’s $2 Million Trailer Is Called The Hollywood, Has Mobile Medical Unit

autoevolution
Simon Cowell is a music and entertainment mogul, a television personality, and UK’s biggest import to the United States. His net worth is estimated at around $600 million, and he’s responsible for some of the biggest musical acts of a generation. When you play at this high a level, you can’t leave anything to chance.

Simon Cowell is also a good example of celebrities who seem approachable and relatable, but are anything but. Back in the day when he was still on the X Factor televised competition (the U.S. version), he never used any of the trailers that the production company made available for the other talent, including Ryan Seacrest or L.A. Reid. Instead, he got his own, a monster luxury RV from Anderson Mobile Estates.

If the name Anderson Mobile Estates rings a bell, it’s for a good reason: this is the same company that, back in the early 2010s, provided trailers for Will Smith (still the number one most expensive celebrity RV ever), Mariah Carey, Vin Diesel, Jamie Foxx, and Sylvester Stallone. It specializes in custom conversions that feature patented layouts and the system that expands the upper part into a second story, boasting incredible interior volume and insane amenities.

As such, it was only to be expected for Cowell to turn to them for assistance. Normally, Anderson Mobile Estates doesn’t sell these gigantic trailers, but they do build them on commission for some clients. The person who orders them will use them for whatever duration they need them, and then the trailer goes back to the maker, which continues to rent them out. That is to say, Cowell never really owned this RV, officially called The Hollywood, but reports note that he used it for some three or four years, starting in 2010.

If you know anything about Cowell apart from his TV image, namely his passion for expensive cars, his real estate portfolio, or his wealth, The Hollywood will probably not surprise you. It is big, it is very luxurious, and it’s packed with stuff that made it, for the time it was used, the perfect hub from which Simon reportedly ran his business empire. Oh, and it also has one bedroom, two bathrooms, and a mobile medical unit, just in case.

Like some of the other Anderson Mobile Estate trailers we’ve covered on this site, The Hollywood also has slide-outs and the pop-up extension on the roof, which doubles living space by pulling a second story out of the first one. In total, it offers 1,200 square feet (111.5 square meters) of living space on 22 wheels, with the trailer weighing in at 40 tons.

Inside this space, you will find a fully-equipped kitchen, a lounge, an office, and a makeup station on the ground floor. The makeup station is also the medical unit, with over $150,000 in medical equipment and an on-call doctor, RJ Anderson told HGTV in an older interview. Cowell can’t afford to take any time off, so if there’s anything that bothers him, he wants to be able to chat with a doctor ASAP. His medical unit has everything from thermometers to high-tech cameras and even an EKG glove that allows the doctor on call to diagnose Cowell from a distance. It’s almost like Cowell predicted the current trends of online consultations, if you’ll allow the joke.

Also on the ground level is one bathroom, all-granite. The floors, walls and ceilings are decked in the finest Italian leather, and wood furnishes were also finished in Italy with 20 coats of hand-rubbed finish. The central part is occupied by a lounge with a wavy custom couch in front of an oversize TV that would be linked to a live X Factor feed, so Cowell could catch up when he wasn’t on set.

The bedroom, which isn’t shown in photos or in the video at the bottom of the page because Cowell was still using it when it was shot, has smart glass that can turn opaque at the touch of a button. Anderson calls it “giga glass” and says it’s proprietary technology that, back then, retailed for $25,000 for a single sheet. The idea is that Cowell likes his privacy and he didn’t mind paying extra for it.

Upstairs is another lounge, this time bigger – and the only one said to be big enough to accommodate Cowell’s very large entourage. It includes a U-shaped couch that can easily seat 30 people, a bar, and another office. This area could be used for business or for entertainment purposes, and we have no doubt it saw plenty of both.

The Hollywood comes with three 60-plus-inch 3D TVs, 26 speakers, and state-of-the-art tech, including fingerprint reader to gain access into the master bedroom. It also has solar tinted glass on the windows, privacy screens, and as noted above, the finest leather, hardwoord and marble floors, and marble and granite surfaces.

From a 2022 perspective, the styling of the trailer is dated, regardless of how expensive the materials used, though not as dated as Smith’s or even Mariah’s. If you’re feeling charitable, you could almost say that it has aged decently, unless you consider the financial aspect: $2 million to buy and $9,000 a week to maintain.

