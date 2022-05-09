CGI 1953 Buick Convertible “Lead Sled” Matches Summer With Bagged Widebody

Not long ago, a couple of virtual automotive artists kicked off a new dream muscle car periplus and started imagining all sorts of cool revivals. Now, one of them also got struck by inspiration for a personal series.
Recently, the cool folks over at HotCars began an imagined series of automotive reinventions. So far, they have enlisted the help of Czech Republic-based CGI content creator Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who dreamed of a CGI-reborn Pontiac GTO with an orange muscular look to make The Judge proud.
But a little earlier Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media, also digitally cooked up a 2024 Dodge Challenger “eMuscle” packing big CGI horsepower and the EV ability for a burnout-ready stance. So, he had more than enough time to follow this rad project with a second idea, a reborn Buick Skylark concept that might redefine luxury muscle car conventions of lore with Caddy CT5-V levels of Blackwing oomph.
And the latter Skylark might have been enough of a trigger factor to next get back to his personal “ruined classic” series where he always expects “a lot of old dudes” with ‘ruined such beautiful classic’ comments. Well, he is not going to hear any of that from us, at least not as far as this 1953 Buick Roadmaster Skylark Convertible is concerned.
Yes, it really is an exceedingly rare car, so there is probably little to no chance of anyone daring such a crazy attempt in the real world. So, please, at least let us have our CGI moment with this aired, widebody “lead sled” instead. Complete with all the implied summer vibes and a roaring, chromed side exhaust setup! Now, there is just one mystery left unsolved. What would be the best (current) engine option for powering this not-so-subtle drop-top beast?
