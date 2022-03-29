autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's EV Month  
Car reviews:
 
CMC's Pure Custom Trailer Home Shows You Just What Can Be Achieved With Endless Cash
Ever wonder what the absolute limit of style and comfort on a travel trailer can be? Well, that's what we'll be exploring today, a behemoth of mobile habitat dubbed Pure Custom.

CMC's Pure Custom Trailer Home Shows You Just What Can Be Achieved With Endless Cash

Home > News > Coverstory
29 Mar 2022, 06:00 UTC ·
Pure Custom InteriorPure Custom VanityPure Custom StoragePure Custom MaterialsPure Custom Children's CornerPure Custom Island GalleyPure Custom FeaturePure Custom Island Gallery FeaturePure Custom Bunk BeddingPure Custom LightingPure Custom FeaturePure Custom InteriorPure CustomPure CustomPure CustomPure CustomPure Custom InteriorPure Custom Patio StepsPure Custom GalleyPure Custom Interior
Folks, I recently found a gem hiding in Italy, CMC Caravan. You may have heard of them as we recently featured a piece on the work they can achieve, a two-story trailer with luxuries rarely seen in such habitats, the Pop-Up Line.

This time around, we will be doing things a little differently but at the same level of styling and luxury CMC is known for. The construction before you have been appropriately dubbed Pure Custom, and it's a habitat like very few you've seen before.

Sure, you may have seen mobile homes decked out with luxury and style before, but how often have you seen a trailer home look like a lounge right out of some James Bond movie? That's what I thought. Since each unit is also custom, no two are alike; that alone could be worth every penny.

To start things off, let's look at the base on which the home is set. All that starts with a high-grade steel chassis and is completed with a galvanized steel framework. The bodywork and roof are stainless steel. Seems like CMC has no notion of lightweight constructions, and frankly, why should they? We all know what steel can do. All that's then set up on three axles with air suspension.

Overall, CMC doesn't mention the materials used in the build, and that's ok; we have the images and video below to guide us. Everything begins with five slide-outs, and with them, over 110 sq m (1,184 sq ft) of floor space is granted, more than enough for areas like a kitchen, living room, bedroom, his and hers bathroom, and up to three bedrooms. Closets and wardrobes are ample, and the inclusion of an exterior terrace means there's a place to drink your coffee in the morning, among other activities.

While combing the gallery, I identified some materials like solid wood, aluminum, chrome steel, even stone, and marble, giving rise to an interior that, again, looks ripped right out of a movie. You probably have to be a movie star to own something like this, at least an oil tycoon.

Scrolling through the floorplans, the aspect I enjoyed most was that some of the layouts feature an island galley inclusive of everything a classic home would. In the background, a massive fridge/freezer combo big enough to fit the fridge I currently own welcomes all your foodstuffs. There's no shortage of storage either.

Overall, CMC offers four different layouts to choose from, but things like the materials used for flooring, walls, and even the type of lighting fixtures you'll have, are selected by you. Another feature all the floorplans have in common is that they require a semi to be towed along; no ½ ton trucks around here. Heck, with a weight limit of 30,000 kg (66,138 lbs), you can understand why.

As for the question on everyone's mind, I can't tell you how much a Pure Custom will cost you because they're exactly that, purely custom. However, I can tell you to bring your checkbook because CMC does not build cheap homes; they can reach the million-dollar range without issues. I feel you can understand why. If you happen to be searching for a home that is meant to brandish your financial standing, this could be it.

Video thumbnail
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

travel trailer glamping mobile home off-grid luxury italian downsizing Pure Custom
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories