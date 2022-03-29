CMC's Pure Custom Trailer Home Shows You Just What Can Be Achieved With Endless Cash

Folks, I recently found a gem hiding in Italy, CMC Caravan. You may have heard of them as we recently featured a piece on the work they can achieve, a two-story trailer with luxuries rarely seen in such habitats, the Pop-Up Line.
This time around, we will be doing things a little differently but at the same level of styling and luxury CMC is known for. The construction before you have been appropriately dubbed Pure Custom, and it's a habitat like very few you've seen before.
Sure, you may have seen mobile homes decked out with luxury and style before, but how often have you seen a trailer home look like a lounge right out of some James Bond movie? That's what I thought. Since each unit is also custom, no two are alike; that alone could be worth every penny.
Overall, CMC doesn't mention the materials used in the build, and that's ok; we have the images and video below to guide us. Everything begins with five slide-outs, and with them, over 110 sq m (1,184 sq ft) of floor space is granted, more than enough for areas like a kitchen, living room, bedroom, his and hers bathroom, and up to three bedrooms. Closets and wardrobes are ample, and the inclusion of an exterior terrace means there's a place to drink your coffee in the morning, among other activities.
While combing the gallery, I identified some materials like solid wood, aluminum, chrome steel, even stone, and marble, giving rise to an interior that, again, looks ripped right out of a movie. You probably have to be a movie star to own something like this, at least an oil tycoon.
Overall, CMC offers four different layouts to choose from, but things like the materials used for flooring, walls, and even the type of lighting fixtures you'll have, are selected by you. Another feature all the floorplans have in common is that they require a semi to be towed along; no ½ ton trucks around here. Heck, with a weight limit of 30,000 kg (66,138 lbs), you can understand why.
As for the question on everyone's mind, I can't tell you how much a Pure Custom will cost you because they're exactly that, purely custom. However, I can tell you to bring your checkbook because CMC does not build cheap homes; they can reach the million-dollar range without issues. I feel you can understand why. If you happen to be searching for a home that is meant to brandish your financial standing, this could be it.
