Brad Pitt’s $1.2 Million RV Is the Perfect Family Vacation Vehicle

Throughout the aughts, as celebrity culture flourished, movie and music stars, along with the budding socialites that evolved in today’s influencers actually took pride in not being relatable. In a context in which they were more often idolized than held accountable for their choices and their lifestyles, they were free to indulge in the wildest fantasies – after all, since they had the money for it, why should they not?
Needless to say, in today’s society, this is no longer the norm. The bigger the celebrity, the bigger the role model they must be. They’re still incredibly wealthy and, most likely, still living the best life, but they’re no longer showing it off as they used to – unless they shape the narrative into a sort of inspirational story of success.
This is necessary context to understand the appeal of gigantic celebrity motorhomes. Anyone who was anyone had something like this back in the day, and they were usually sourced from two major companies: Anderson Mobile Estates, which did trailers for Will Smith, Vin Diesel, Mariah Carey, and Jamie Foxx, and King Kong Production Vehicles, which handles A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Christina Aguilera or P. Diddy.
RV Month here at autoevolution, and today’s story is about what an RV means to a big star like Brad Pitt or, to return to the idea in the first paragraph, the ways in which the grass is greener on the other side. Thanks to his unmistakable voice, square jaw, six-pack, incredible good looks and his talent, Pitt needs no introduction, except to note that he is also among the most private stars in showbiz.
This explains why not much is known about his homes or the places he resides at temporarily, when he’s working on movies. What we do know is that, in the summer of 2010 and through to early 2011, while he filmed Moneyball, he lived in a movie trailer unlike any other, which also happened to be the perfect family vacation vehicle.
It was a King Kong Production Vehicles trailer, customized based off the Celebrity 53 trailer from North American Trailer Company – Jexcar. The same two companies did DiCaprio’s trailer, which he lived in during the production of Inception, and which came with a price tag of $1.5 million and the styling of a Russian oligarch’s megayacht.
Pitt’s unit was a tad more subdued on both accounts: priced at $1.2 million, it was designed for his then-very large family, which included his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their six children. Unlike the trailers from Anderson, the King Kong RVs don’t have a second floor that expands at the touch of a button, but they do have up to four slide-outs – like was the case with Pitt’s.
Measuring 48 feet (14.6 meters) in total length, the trailer expands considerably when the four slide-outs are deployed. Even in road mode, the RV is still functional, which is exactly what you’d expect when you spend this kind of money. According to online reports and scarce footage (The Sun has a brief glimpse inside, and there’s the gallery above for photos), the kitchen alone cost around $60,000, and features all-granite surfaces, and state-of-the-art and life-size appliances.
the living room, which is perhaps bigger than most people’s apartments. The highlight here is a 10-foot (3-meter) long couch decked in the finest Italian leather.
The RV includes a master bedroom with a queen-size bed and a make-up station. Also here is a spa-like bathroom, which includes a walk-in shower for two and what looks like gold finishes on the door and fixtures. Since this gigantic trailer was described as a family-oriented unit, we assume it included sleeping for at least two more people, though we can see no trace of it. We reached out to King Kong Production Vehicles in the hope we get more details, and will update the story accordingly.
According to the British tab, the unit is now for rent, so whoever wants to can kick it like an A-lister. The only condition is, of course, money: apparently, the fee is $6,000 a week, which doesn’t include fuel expenses. To this, you must also add the fee for the towing vehicle and a driver, but you’d get to go glamping like the one-percenters.
