Former Swiss Fire Truck Converted Into Permanent House on Wheels for a Family of Five

What you see here is a decommissioned Swiss fire truck that was repurposed by a small Netherlands-based company named Collectief Soepel into a beautiful and functional motorhome that, though minimalist, is big enough to serve a family of five.
Collectief Soepel is a company composed by six entrepreneurs, each with a different background which allowed them to bring their own perspective to the build. They joined efforts to make this incredible home on wheels based on a 4×4 Mercedes Vario. According to the company, this is their sixth camper project, and they efficiently used their expertise when transforming the inoperative fire truck.
The Mercedes Vario 4x4 is an extremely robust truck featuring all-wheel drive and a gross weight of 7.5 to 8.2 tonnes (16,500 to 18,000 pounds), which is mainly destined for professional use. With a length of 6.90 meters (22.6 feet), width of 2.37 meters (7.7 feet), and height of 3.55 meters (11.6 feet), the Vario seems to offer enough space inside for comfortable living on the road.
As you can see in the photo gallery above, there is a small ladder that leads you to the main door of the motorized house, allowing the entry inside.
One you step inside this motorized home on wheels, you’ll be left in absolute awe. The builders cleverly utilized the minimal space offered by the former fire engine to offer inhabitants maximum comfort. As such, it features fully-functional areas and plenty of windows for natural lighting and ventilation.
The truck includes a beautiful kitchen with birch plywood cabinetry, ash wood worktop, as well as a built-in oven and a sink that would cater to the owners’ cooking needs.
Above the cooktop, there is a porthole window that allows natural light to get in and also serves as a beautiful design element. The round window is accentuated by a wall cabinet with a curvy design.
Situated next to the kitchen, the living room area includes a small table and built-in seating, where owners can just relax or enjoy meals.
As for sleeping arrangements, two alcoves on both ends of the truck offer accommodation for the entire family of five. This was made possible by the ladder-type frame of the truck. The alcoves are accessible via climbing handles.
The builders added a lot of storage inside the motorhouse. There are cubby holes in walls that can be used to display small items. Moreover, the bathroom wall also includes multiple shelves that keep planters and whatnot.
“The interior focuses on a balance of practical use of space and a sense of space. The result is a beautiful interior full of natural shapes and materials,” Collectief Soepel said.
Some walls in this motorized house include doors made from 100% recycled GOGO plastics, and many details on the inside are made of Platowood, a sustainable material used for roofing and façade cladding, window, and door frames that doesn’t use chemicals to highlight the characteristics of the wood.
The interiors of the fire truck-turned-motorhome were done by the Collectief Soepel builders, who closely collaborated with the customer on every detail. Meanwhile, motorhome modifier Doncamp was in charge of the technology and construction aspects.
As for the cabin, this part of the truck is not pictured, but we do know that, as standard, the Vario 4x4 offers a spacious cab with two-seater front-passenger seat.
We don’t have details regarding the operational capabilities of the ex-fire engine, but if it’s in good condition, the family of five could enjoy plenty of adventures in it.
Given the Mercedes Vario 4x4 is a vehicle well prepared to operate off the beaten track, this house on wheels will allow its owners the opportunity to explore the desert or mountainous areas, providing tons of fun and entertainment.
