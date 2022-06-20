You Can Now Rent Vin Diesel’s 2-Story $2 Million Movie Trailer, Camp Like a Star

Just in case you’ve always wanted a taste of the celebrity lifestyle and can afford it, the maker of some of the flashiest, most famous and expensive celebrity trailers in the world would like a word. Anderson Mobile Estates is renting out five-star trailers previously owned by celebrities.
Back in the early 2000s, Anderson Mobile Estates made a huge splash on the market of premium trailers, when Will Smith ordered one to use as movie trailer. The Heat, as it would be called, became internationally famous and, to this day, is still considered one of most expensive RVs out there.
Vin Diesel’s unit is not that far behind and, as it so happens, you could rent it out. While famous for its celebrity trailers, Anderson Mobile Estates never sold the units to its A-list clientele, so they returned to the company after a while. Five of them, including Vin Diesel’s, will soon become available for rent through a five-star RV resort called 7744 Ranch in Austin, Texas.
Vin Diesel’s trailer, known as The Comfy Cabin, is a two-story unit that offers a total living surface of 1,200 square feet (111.5 square meters), accommodation for four people and the most lavish amenities, as revealed in the video below. The market value of the unit is higher than the previously-reported $1.1 million price tag, as per the company – and now sits at a proud $2 million.
(Well-off) customers in search for the most luxurious version of glamping might as well consider The Comfy Cabin: it offers a kitchen, two bathrooms, a generous living area and a proper office (with its own golf mat), and an expandable second story for sleeping. The expendable second story is an Anderson Mobile Estates proprietary feature, where hydraulics push up the roof to create an entire floor within seconds. Diesel had his bedroom and a huge kids’ playroom there; the rental unit still has the bedroom, but the playroom has been converted into additional sleeping space for two.
The Comfy Cabin comes with all the creature comforts of home, from the fully-equipped kitchen to the rain showerhead in the spa bathroom, washing machine, and state-of-the-art audio system. But you also get access to on-site amenities like an outdoor dining area, pool and jacuzzi, koi pond, and plenty of manicured greens.
We’ve reached out to the company for more details on the RV resort and The Comfy Cabin, such as pricing and availability, and will update this story accordingly. In the meantime, he’s a look at what it’s like to camp like a celebrity.
