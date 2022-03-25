Pop-Up Line, Italian "Yacht on Wheels" With Two Stories and Own Warehouse, Is Breathtaking

Folks, Italy has always been known for its exceptional style and taste, so it makes sense to find a completely different kind of motorhome exploring what this country offers. I did, and I’ve got to tell you about CMC Caravan and the Pop-Up Line mobile habitats.
If the name CMC doesn’t sound familiar, it’s usually because this is the sort of motorhome manufacturer you seek if you’re looking to spend millions of dollars. This team has been around since 1961, a time in which they’ve focused solely on meeting the needs and wants of every client. If that’s not enough, their behemoths are hand-built by master artisans and craftsmen. Squeaky hinges or leaking roofs? Ha!
Back to the Pop-Up, this RV gets its name because it has a pop-up roof. Actually, that roof includes an entire story of living space; yes, it’s a two-story trailer. Actually, CMC likes to refer to this trailer as “a yacht on wheels.” Time to see what sort of machine you can own if you’ve got unlimited cash.
As far as how each home is built, the manufacturer’s website makes no mention. Yet, they offer various videos that show you the level of attention each build receives and even some of the steps craftsmen go through to ensure you get your millions’ worth.
spectacular result. I think that one of the images in the gallery showcases gold faucets in one of the bathrooms. If it’s brass, that’s some high-quality stuff.
As the floorplan configurations show, the habitat is equipped with things like a porch and a storage area dubbed “warehouse.” The lower level of the home feature spaces like a bathroom, the kitchen, an entertainment center, and a possible bunk bed area. The dining and living room is also downstairs and positioned on a slide-out, just like the kitchen. Do have a look at the gallery, as my words could never describe the level of luxury you’d be privy to. Marbles and stone, tiles, leathers, woods, semiprecious and precious metals all dance under a balanced use of LED lighting.
Depending on which layout you choose, access upstairs is done by a spiral staircase of classic steps. As you reach the home’s upper level, you’ll enter the main living space equipped with a desk, cabinets, cupboards, and wardrobes. A library is also found in one of the layouts. As for the rest of the floor, a bathroom is located at one end, and the other, the master bedroom, fit with its own entertainment center. A panoramic view is offered by countless windows that line the sides of the upper construction.
I enjoyed this design because the downstairs area features everything needed to accommodate guests and even live; the upstairs floor is reserved solely for the owner and whomever they choose to offer access to.
I need to point out that these trailers are massive and can’t be towed by your average vehicle; you will need a semi. It also includes a three-axle “bogie” construction which allows for 30,000 kg (66,138 lbs) of weight. Depending on your needs, a maximum length of 1,700 cm (669.3 in) and a width of 255 cm (100 in) while traveling is the space you’ll occupy. It’s also 400 cm (157.5 in) tall. Once you’ve found that riviera you’ve been looking for, Pop-Up explodes to a width and height of 450 cm (177 in) each.
Now, let Pop-Up really sink in and tell me how much you think it’s worth. If you search Google for the pricing on one of these mobile homes, you won’t find any info. There are reasons for this, and one is that each job is custom-tailored for the client’s needs and wants, and while your search may not give you a set price, all the related results Google yields are for mobile homes set in the millions of dollars range.
At the end of the day, these homes seem to be reserved for a very select few. Fingers crossed that you and I may one day own such homes if you don’t already; I’m still working on it.
