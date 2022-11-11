Ember RV Unveils New Family of Travel Trailers Prepared To Meet America's Off-Grid Wants

autoevolution
Let’s face it, the RV and mobile living industry is rather difficult to break into. Well, this is precisely what Ember RV is doing, and the way they’re doing it is with travel trailers like their fresh Touring Edition lineup.

Ok, so the name Ember RV may be unknown to you. If it is, don’t feel bad because this crew only popped up on the market back in 2021. Nonetheless, the one person (CEO) responsible for running this show is Ashley Bontrager Lehman. Bontrager. Bontrager. Where have I heard that name before? Oh yeah, it’s the same family that started Jayco, Inc. Starting to get the idea about what’s in store for Ember RV owners?

Well, one way to see what this crew is all about is to look at their freshest mobile family, the Touring Edition. No joke, that’s the name of this class. But no matter what these units would have ended up being named, it wouldn’t mean a less capable unit. Considering eight new floorplans are available, it would seem like there’s something for everyone. Oh, and just to make things clear from the start, units are priced at $46,700 (€45,500 at current exchange rates) for the smallest 20FB floorplans, and the largest 28MBH starts off at $59,515 (€58,000 at current exchange rates). The latter unit can sleep up to ten guests.

So, what are we in for with this new family? Well, for starters, each unit is set up on a drop-frame chassis with torsion axles. On top of that, Ember adds a shell frame built out of aluminum, and the panels are pure laminated Azdel, baby! The one-piece PVC roof even includes a lifetime warranty. The result? The lightest unit comes across, weighing 5,770 pounds (2,617 kilograms) dry, while the 28MBH is tipping the scales at 7,525 pounds (3,419 kilograms). Yup, this is one of those lineups that requires a whole lot more than just your average SUV. You need to bust out the big boys.

While this would typically be the point where we take a trip inside these RVs, I must continue with external features because there’s so much to point out. Depending on the floorplan you choose, your travel trailer may include one or two entries with fully adjustable stairs, those European dual-pane acrylic windows, side and rooftop solar ports, an outdoor shower, and so much more. Do take the time to dive deeper if these puppies wink at you. Oh, and this is standard stuff I'm throwing at you, not options.

Regarding the interior, to help make things easier to follow along, I'm choosing the 28MBH to describe what’s in store. After driving along for hours, you and your family of 10 decide to pull over for the evening. With the unit stabilized, everyone starts running around doing whatever they want. Some folks will be sitting down enjoying a movie, others having a cup of tea or a brewski at the dinette. If you’re the chef of the family, you’ll be the dinner DJ with a three-burner top, microwave oven, stainless steel sink, and massive fridge.

With meals whipped up and bellies filled, it’s time to do whatever you and your family have planned. Maybe this spot is the place where you’ll be living for the next couple of days. Unravel that awning, set up the exterior kitchen, unload the e-bikes, and spark up that outdoor fire. S’mores anyone? Once it’s time for bed, double over double bunks, a modular sofa, a modular dinette, and a Murphy bed bedroom offer more than enough options to accommodate your friends or family members.

Upon waking up the next day, the sounds of children running around tells you all is well in the world, and the smell of sausages on an outdoor griddle guides you toward the exterior. With rays of sunshine creeping through the tree line, you sit in the doorway, feeling the vitamin D on your face. A cup of coffee is shoved into your hands, and you’re guided out of the doorway, followed by a kiss on the cheek. Take a seat and enjoy the off-grid life. Just think about all that for a minute, and the rest is in your hands.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. Images in the gallery include an array of Touring Edition floorplans and features.

