1975 Chevrolet Vega Junkyard Find Hides a Cool and Rare Surprise Under the Hood

Introduced in 1970 as a replacement for the Corvair, the Vega was Chevrolet's subcompact competitor for the Ford Pinto and AMC Gremlin until 1977. It was GM's first vehicle on the H platform, which also underpinned the Chevy Monza, as well as the Pontiac Skyhawk, Oldsmobile Starfire, and Pontiac Sunbird beginning in the mid-1970s.