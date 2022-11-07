This 2023 Thor Pasadena RV Turns Luxurious Travel Dreams Into Reality

The new Pasadena Super C from Thor Motor Coach can be a wonderful option if you want an RV with all the comforts of home and the feel of a high-end luxury apartment. This spacious motorhome comes with theatre seating, an electric fireplace, a well-equipped kitchen, a dinette, and a bedroom with a king-size bed.
The 2023 Pasadena is available in three different floor plans: 38BX, 38FX, and 38MX. We’re going to take a look at the 38FX model, which measures 39.1 ft (11.9 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). This motorhome is truly a luxury apartment on wheels, featuring everything travelers need to live comfortably.
The RV offers plenty of room on the inside, so it’s perfect for those who travel with family or friends. People can access every part of the motorhome even without the slide-outs in place. However, when they’re fully extended, they get to enjoy a super spacious interior filled with amenities.
Perhaps the first thing that’s going to catch your attention is the living room, which comes with a large TV, a sofa, and theatre seating. It’s the perfect spot to relax and socialize. Next to it is the bunk bend, which has a large skylight that lets natural light come inside. There, two people can sleep in comfort.
A few steps ahead, you also have a dream dinette that includes two comfortable seats, some storage space, and a table that does drop down to make a bed, providing an additional sleeping area. Next to the dinette, you can spot another TV and an electric fireplace that keeps the place warm and cozy.
Across this area is a fully-equipped kitchen. You can cook up a storm there since you’ll find a single-burner induction cooktop and a two-burner gas stove. It also includes a convection microwave, a full-size refrigerator, a double sink, and a generous countertop. The kitchen features numerous drawers and cabinets, as well as a pull-out pantry. There’s even a counter extension that maximizes space.
The bathroom in this Super C is also spacious. Inside, you’ll see a big shower, a sink with storage underneath, some cabinets, and a standard toilet. Then you have the bedroom at the rear, which is equipped with everything you need. It has a TV, a king-size bed, and tons of storage provided by two closets and several cabinets. One closet can also be used for a stackable washer/dryer, depending on the owners’ needs and preferences.
Other features included in this RV are a 100-watt solar charging system and a 100-gallon (379-liter) freshwater tank. Recently, Steve DuVal from Thor Motor Coach offered a thorough walkthrough of the model, showing the audience what it’s all about. Check out the clip attached down below to find out more about the 2023 Pasadena 38FX.
The RV offers plenty of room on the inside, so it’s perfect for those who travel with family or friends. People can access every part of the motorhome even without the slide-outs in place. However, when they’re fully extended, they get to enjoy a super spacious interior filled with amenities.
Perhaps the first thing that’s going to catch your attention is the living room, which comes with a large TV, a sofa, and theatre seating. It’s the perfect spot to relax and socialize. Next to it is the bunk bend, which has a large skylight that lets natural light come inside. There, two people can sleep in comfort.
A few steps ahead, you also have a dream dinette that includes two comfortable seats, some storage space, and a table that does drop down to make a bed, providing an additional sleeping area. Next to the dinette, you can spot another TV and an electric fireplace that keeps the place warm and cozy.
Across this area is a fully-equipped kitchen. You can cook up a storm there since you’ll find a single-burner induction cooktop and a two-burner gas stove. It also includes a convection microwave, a full-size refrigerator, a double sink, and a generous countertop. The kitchen features numerous drawers and cabinets, as well as a pull-out pantry. There’s even a counter extension that maximizes space.
The bathroom in this Super C is also spacious. Inside, you’ll see a big shower, a sink with storage underneath, some cabinets, and a standard toilet. Then you have the bedroom at the rear, which is equipped with everything you need. It has a TV, a king-size bed, and tons of storage provided by two closets and several cabinets. One closet can also be used for a stackable washer/dryer, depending on the owners’ needs and preferences.
Other features included in this RV are a 100-watt solar charging system and a 100-gallon (379-liter) freshwater tank. Recently, Steve DuVal from Thor Motor Coach offered a thorough walkthrough of the model, showing the audience what it’s all about. Check out the clip attached down below to find out more about the 2023 Pasadena 38FX.