Pursuit Class A Motorhome Could Be the Cheapest RV You Can Buy To Attain Mobile Happiness
The year is 1964 and the Coachmen RV name is first seen on the mobile living market. Fast forward nearly 60 years later, and this name is still a force to be reckoned with. Heck, with the ability to offer motorhomes like the pocket-pinching Pursuit, it’s no wonder.

5 Nov 2022, 12:36 UTC
Folks, this may be one of the most affordable motorhomes I've encountered in a very long time. Considering this Class A motorhome can be found priced at around $100K (€100K at current exchange rates) with an array of features in store, it’s no wonder. Time to see what you can get your hands on for next year and beyond.

Now, just to hop right into the thick of things, let me first point out that the Pursuit is currently available in five floorplans. So, to get feel for what the heck is in store for future customers, let’s pick a layout and live out of it for the next few minutes. To do this, I chose the 31TS floorplan as it seems to be one of the largest and most fitting for this sort of journey.

Like all the other rolling homes from this class, this layout too is set upon a Ford F53 chassis with a V8 7.3 liters of magic to pull you and 23,000 pounds (10,432 kilograms) of vehicle and cargo along any highway you want. From here, Coachman goes to work as they typically do with their RVs and motorhomes, by adding an aluminum frame into which they lay the insulation you need to stay warm or cool. That’s then sandwiched between an interior panel, and exterior Azdel panels with a layer of fiberglass over it all, ensuring the elements stand no chance of seeping into your habitat.

Knowing what sort of base you’ll rely on to survive on the road, and to do so comfortably, you should proceed to load up your Pursuit with all the goodies you may need. Utilize any of the storage bays outside of the RV, but the interior too; after all, it looks like more gear can be stored inside rather than outside.

It’s also here that you’ll be able to get a feel for what the interior has to offer. Entry into the 31TS can be done via a lateral door, and once you’ve stepped inside, you’ll find yourself standing next to a dinette and living room set up on a slideout, and a galley across from that. Behind you, the Pursuit’s cab, but it’s the rear you need and should want to see.

As you head towards the back, you may notice a fireplace to your left, storage above and below, and even a shower that sits separately from the toilet. It may not sound like much of a big deal now, but just wait until you’re on the road with your family members. Finally, you’ll find yourself facing over a third of this habitat. What are you looking at? Nothing more than your master bedroom in all its glory.

One of the main reasons I chose to bring this RV to light is because of this bedroom. Just view the images in the gallery. A huge king bed sits underneath overhead storage while your feet will be pointing towards a wall of cabinets, a wardrobe, a TV stand, a washer/dryer, and more storage space. It also looks like a massive rear-facing window is also in place. Use this to view the places you leave behind or just prop up a bike rack at the back and drool over your off-road EVs.

Speaking of off-road, this is the sort of vehicle that should stick to nothing more than the tarmac. As for the other off-something, off-grid living, this RV can take care of any need you may have, if not standard, for a few extra bucks. It’s your mobile home, decorate it to your lifestyle and likes.

With everything loaded up in your rolling cave, it’s time to hit the road. Next stop? I don’t know, you tell me. One thing is sure; if you’re in the market for a Class A motorhome that boasts most of, if not all the comforts of larger and more expensive units, then Coachman's Pursuit seems like an option to add to your list.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. Images in the gallery include an array of Pursuit floorplans and features.

