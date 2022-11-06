Travel Back in Time With This 1956 International Harvester Bus Now Serving as a Tiny House

Many tiny houses we come across are special. Some are so luxurious that they mimic high-end conventional homes, while others have a story behind them, something that makes them different from all the others. It might be their weird shape, intriguing interior design, or even how spacious something so small can seem to be.
Such is this specific bus transformed into a gorgeous tiny home in which you can live full-time. It's a 1959 International Harvester bus that was converted back in the ’70 into what is now known as “Grace, The Enchanted Bus.” It measures 12.6 feet (3.8 meters) in height and can operate within the load limit of 17,000 lbs (7,711 kg).
The motorhome comes with its original BD 264 gasoline tractor engine, which has been rebuilt and can reach a top speed of 50 mph (80 kph) at 2800 RPM. It is heavy-duty-ready with its 5-speed transmission with the granny first gear. The exterior is colorful with green, purple, and blue shades all over.
The rear side hosts a 10ft tall porch with an antique bathtub. The porch can be enclosed with lattice and tarpaulin for more privacy. The flooring is also as ancient as the bus, and it's made of Douglas oiled clear fir oak wood with tongue and groove cladding.
Travel back in time with the fully functional kitchen, which has an antique Wedgewood stove and oven, as well as an oak ice box. There are two water dispensers, a white ceramic one and a Blue Bird Farmhouse pump, one more ancient than the other. There are also plenty of cabinets that provide lots of storage space.
The motorhome features two lofts. The one in the back is a bedroom with a queen-size bed and a large window. The other loft is in the front and serves as a living room with a few pillows and a fluffy rug. It is quite a nice place to relax, due to the many frosted windows that allow lots of natural lighting.
This whole bus is being sold for $120,000 or the best offer, and it can run off-grid with its 12v solar panels, 55 gallons freshwater tank, and all the amenities can be attached to either gas or electricity.
The motorhome comes with its original BD 264 gasoline tractor engine, which has been rebuilt and can reach a top speed of 50 mph (80 kph) at 2800 RPM. It is heavy-duty-ready with its 5-speed transmission with the granny first gear. The exterior is colorful with green, purple, and blue shades all over.
The rear side hosts a 10ft tall porch with an antique bathtub. The porch can be enclosed with lattice and tarpaulin for more privacy. The flooring is also as ancient as the bus, and it's made of Douglas oiled clear fir oak wood with tongue and groove cladding.
Travel back in time with the fully functional kitchen, which has an antique Wedgewood stove and oven, as well as an oak ice box. There are two water dispensers, a white ceramic one and a Blue Bird Farmhouse pump, one more ancient than the other. There are also plenty of cabinets that provide lots of storage space.
The motorhome features two lofts. The one in the back is a bedroom with a queen-size bed and a large window. The other loft is in the front and serves as a living room with a few pillows and a fluffy rug. It is quite a nice place to relax, due to the many frosted windows that allow lots of natural lighting.
This whole bus is being sold for $120,000 or the best offer, and it can run off-grid with its 12v solar panels, 55 gallons freshwater tank, and all the amenities can be attached to either gas or electricity.