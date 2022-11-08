autoevolution
Young Architect Turned His $1.5K Camper Into the Most Unique Tropical Tiny Home
When you take a look at his social media, Daniel (Dani) Serrano looks like all the surfer dudes searching for the next best wave. But Dani also happens to be a very talented young architect who built his own tiny home in Nicaragua and launched a successful local business as a result of a simple road trip.

Like many enthusiastic surfers, Dani decided one day to drive all the way to South America, looking for a lost paradise. He took a few months off from work and left Oregon, but once he arrived in Nicaragua, his entire life changed. This is the beginning of the story he told Dwell, culminating with the creation of his awesome camper home.

Building a house there couldn’t have been farther from his mind at the time, even though he studied architecture at the University of San Sebastian in his home country, Spain. The Pastime camper he had purchased in 2019 for only $1,500 was supposed to be just his traveling vehicle and temporary refuge on the beach.

At first, Dani only thought of improvising a temporary roof for the camper due to the occasional bad weather. He already knew a lot about tropical architecture after having spent time in places like Guatemala and Bali. Inspired by what he could design in this gorgeous tropical area, Dani purchased a small piece of land (1/2 acre/0.2 hectares) and settled his camper among the fruit trees.

Eventually, he decided to incorporate the detached camper into a sustainable, all-natural modular house inspired by local architecture. The entire thing was built and furnished from scratch by Dani and his carpenter friend, Tiemo Riediger. They only used basic tools (a drill and a radial arm saw) and basic materials (locally-sourced teak wood).

The result was a 240-square foot (22.2 square meters) that’s totally unique and sustainable. The detached camper became the bedroom, with enough space for two beds plus storage space for surfboards under it. The first step was to secure the camper to the ground by placing it on stilts and fixing those onto a concrete base.

Next, the two friends incorporated the camper into an open-air wooden frame with a rooftop made of corrugated steel. The camper-turned bedroom sits at one end of the end. At the opposite end, the two built a small bathroom that’s designed like a sauna, with plenty of wood. Dani added modern appliances to this.

The center of this tropical tiny home is a unique kitchen/living area that connects to the outdoors. Instead of windows, Dani “experimented” with rustic wood panels operated through ropes and pulleys. As long as the weather is fine, they stay open day and night. The absence of conventional doors and windows makes this area feel much more spacious and closer to nature.

As for the outdoor area, hanging paper lanterns light up the place when it gets dark, while a rustic fence made of teak rods marks the property’s borders. Plus, the avocado trees nearby are the best source for delicious breakfasts. This place truly sounds like an off-grid paradise.

The young architect wanted everything to be as simple and sustainable as possible. The whole thing only cost around $8,000, including the camper, the tools, and the kitchen basics. How many people out there can say that they’ve paid this little for a private heaven?

Dani is now living the dream in his own camper house in Nicaragua. For six months each year, he gets to surf all day, chill in the hammock, and enjoy natural foods. During the rest of the year, when he goes back to Spain or hits the road again, his home becomes a temporary retreat for paying guests. It’s a win-win situation. Not to mention that the camper house isn’t his only project in the area, as he also created similar, tropical-inspired dwellings for other customers there.

Dani’s camper home in Nicaragua turned out to be a life-changing endeavor. It’s almost hard to believe that it all started out with a $1,500 camper once riding from Oregon down the Pacific Coast.





