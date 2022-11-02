The Kaedoe Looks Like a Strange Creature in the Middle of the Desert

There’s something about RVs of any kind and the desert – they just they seem right at home there, just as they would in a remote forest. What you’d typically find as glamping spots in desert areas are vintage trailers, most of them Airstream models. But the Kaedoe definitely stands out with its modern profile and contemporary interior.
This 30-foot (9 meters) RV sitting in the middle of the desert in Page, Arizona, is the perfect example of the glamping trends. On one hand, you’ve got the special connection with the outdoors that can only be found in isolated, natural areas. On the other hand, once you step inside the Kaedoe, you’ll discover a perfectly comfortable home away from home.
It’s a great option for those who want to experience living in a RV without making a drastic decision, or those who simply want to explore a fascinating area and connect with nature, while still enjoying cozy living conditions. What makes this RV even more special is that it’s located on the Navajo Nation land, and many of the guests that stayed at this Airbnb appreciated this as much as stargazing and hiking in the area.
The RV itself is a Grand Design Imagine travel trailer. That’s a fitting name for a trailer that was designed for family getaways and adventures on the road. Some of its key features include best-in-class storage, oversized tank capacities so that the tanks can be filled and emptied less often, maximum interior head room (81-inch/207.6-cm radius ceiling) and a residential master suite with a queen-sized bed and a solid entry door.
Although located in such a remote place, the Kaedoe doesn’t leave out modern entertainment and connectivity features – it offers Wi-Fi and standard cable TV. The modern kitchen includes an oven and a refrigerator, and guests can enjoy their freshly-made coffee on the deck every morning. Heating and air conditioning keep the atmosphere just right.
In addition to the modern amenities, one of the main advantages of a glamping RV such as the Kaedoe is its generous size, enough to accommodate an entire family for an unforgettable vacation.
It’s a great option for those who want to experience living in a RV without making a drastic decision, or those who simply want to explore a fascinating area and connect with nature, while still enjoying cozy living conditions. What makes this RV even more special is that it’s located on the Navajo Nation land, and many of the guests that stayed at this Airbnb appreciated this as much as stargazing and hiking in the area.
The RV itself is a Grand Design Imagine travel trailer. That’s a fitting name for a trailer that was designed for family getaways and adventures on the road. Some of its key features include best-in-class storage, oversized tank capacities so that the tanks can be filled and emptied less often, maximum interior head room (81-inch/207.6-cm radius ceiling) and a residential master suite with a queen-sized bed and a solid entry door.
Although located in such a remote place, the Kaedoe doesn’t leave out modern entertainment and connectivity features – it offers Wi-Fi and standard cable TV. The modern kitchen includes an oven and a refrigerator, and guests can enjoy their freshly-made coffee on the deck every morning. Heating and air conditioning keep the atmosphere just right.
In addition to the modern amenities, one of the main advantages of a glamping RV such as the Kaedoe is its generous size, enough to accommodate an entire family for an unforgettable vacation.