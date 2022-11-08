Transform and Roadside Into a Luxury Villa With a Handcrafted 2023 Phaeton Land Yacht

Ladies and gentlemen, behold the 2023 Phaeton, and no, I'm not referring to Volkswagen’s luxury-class sedan. However, the words 'luxury class' are still very applicable to the Tiffin Phaeton, and that’s because these buggers feature so much more than your standard motorhome. Heck, with prices for 2023 models found in the half-million-dollar range, you can start to understand what we’re in for. So, let’s take a trip through this mobile home and check out the lavish treats we’re in for.
To do that, let’s pick a floorplan, something like the 44 OH, the largest of four options, and really get a feel for what Tiffin has in store. There you’ll be, staring at a 45-foot (14-meter) behemoth capable of encapsulating every single comfort your home offers into a downsized and mobile package, and that’s basically the Phaeton. Come on, you didn’t fall for that, did you? If I could sum up this motorhome in just two paragraphs, what would be the point of bringing it to your attention?
While the outside of this monster doesn’t showcase much difference from other motorcoaches, once you step inside, you just may feel like you’re visiting a superyacht. This is why machines such as these often carry the nickname land yacht. Heck, if you haven't visited the image gallery, now’s the time; you won’t regret it. It’s precise because of what we see that I chose to bring this lineup to light.
Once you’ve acquainted yourself with the floorplan that your life savings allow you to own, pack up your goodies into any of the exterior storage cabinets tattered all over the exterior and inside, hidden in overhead compartments, underneath furniture, and in wardrobes. Basically, any place you’d store your belongings inside a traditional home.
As for some of the lounging and sleeping areas you can look forward to, units feature overhead beds, modular couches and dinettes, and queen or king beds too. Heck, even the outside is ready for sitting around, firing up a grill, and even catching the game while out under the sun, made possible with exterior entertainment options.
should be aware of are things like a control system with app compatibility, a 10-kilowatt Onan generator, air ride suspension, and a TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) too. Solar panels are only available on select units; otherwise, it’s just good ol’ shore power. If you choose to dive deeper and discover more, be warned, there are countless pages of info that you must consider before grabbing hold of a Phaeton. Oh, and Freightliner is the crew that puts together the chassis for your adventurous needs.
All that’s left to do now is sit down with the family, discuss how to pool your funds, and start road-tripping like never before. Maybe there’s no pooling needed, and you’ve planned for this moment for years. No matter how you get your hands on the cash, Tiffin’s Phaeton is to be considered if you’re ever looking to live out of a land yacht.
To do that, let’s pick a floorplan, something like the 44 OH, the largest of four options, and really get a feel for what Tiffin has in store. There you’ll be, staring at a 45-foot (14-meter) behemoth capable of encapsulating every single comfort your home offers into a downsized and mobile package, and that’s basically the Phaeton. Come on, you didn’t fall for that, did you? If I could sum up this motorhome in just two paragraphs, what would be the point of bringing it to your attention?
While the outside of this monster doesn’t showcase much difference from other motorcoaches, once you step inside, you just may feel like you’re visiting a superyacht. This is why machines such as these often carry the nickname land yacht. Heck, if you haven't visited the image gallery, now’s the time; you won’t regret it. It’s precise because of what we see that I chose to bring this lineup to light.
Once you’ve acquainted yourself with the floorplan that your life savings allow you to own, pack up your goodies into any of the exterior storage cabinets tattered all over the exterior and inside, hidden in overhead compartments, underneath furniture, and in wardrobes. Basically, any place you’d store your belongings inside a traditional home.
As for some of the lounging and sleeping areas you can look forward to, units feature overhead beds, modular couches and dinettes, and queen or king beds too. Heck, even the outside is ready for sitting around, firing up a grill, and even catching the game while out under the sun, made possible with exterior entertainment options.
should be aware of are things like a control system with app compatibility, a 10-kilowatt Onan generator, air ride suspension, and a TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) too. Solar panels are only available on select units; otherwise, it’s just good ol’ shore power. If you choose to dive deeper and discover more, be warned, there are countless pages of info that you must consider before grabbing hold of a Phaeton. Oh, and Freightliner is the crew that puts together the chassis for your adventurous needs.
All that’s left to do now is sit down with the family, discuss how to pool your funds, and start road-tripping like never before. Maybe there’s no pooling needed, and you’ve planned for this moment for years. No matter how you get your hands on the cash, Tiffin’s Phaeton is to be considered if you’re ever looking to live out of a land yacht.