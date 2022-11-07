New Entrada Class C Motorhome Includes All the Amenities You Need

For 2023, East to West RV is proposing a brand-new Class C motorhome that has everything you need for a weekend getaway with family and friends. The new Entrada 2900DS is a great RV, which features two slide-outs that increase the overall living space. It also has a well-equipped kitchen, a dinette, a split bath, and a rear bedroom that comes with a queen-size bed.
This motorhome is a great option for those who want to travel with their friends or family since it offers plenty of space. The Entrada 2900DS measures 32.3 ft (9.8 meters) in length, and it’s 8.4-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). It also comes with two slide-outs that extend the living space, allowing travelers to enjoy a roomier RV.
As soon as you step inside, you’re welcomed by a cozy, well-appointed interior. There’s a bunk over the cab that also comes with some cubbies that are great for storage. Next to it, you’ll find the living room, which features a sofa that converts into a bed. But that’s not all. This RV includes a generous U-shaped dinette that can also be converted into a sleeping space because it has a large table that drops down to form a bed for two.
Across this area is the kitchen, which is equipped with a three-burner propane cooktop, a convection microwave, a large sink, and a full-size refrigerator. The kitchen also includes a spacious countertop, several drawers, and numerous cabinets that provide ample storage. There’s even a small pull-out pantry that comes in handy when people want to store away different items.
This Class C motorhome has a split bath. On the left is a large shower, while on the right, you’ll find a sink, some cabinets, and a toilet. Both spaces can be separated from the rest of the motorhome via a door that swings out to create a privacy wall.
The master bedroom is located at the rear, and it has a queen-size bed with storage underneath. In fact, the bedroom offers storage galore. This area features several upper cabinets, two spacious closets, another closet with open shelving, and four drawers. Recently, Ray from AllaboutRVs offered a full tour of the 2023 Entrada 2900DS. You can watch the clip down below to see what the new model is all about.
