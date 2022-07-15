Crazy One-Off Neoplan Motorhome Conversion Sleeps the Rock Stars and Even a Small Crowd

Back in 2012, a name started to pop up on the camper and conversion scene, Sfinx. Nestled deep in the Carpathian Mountains, Brasov, Romania, to be precise, this crew has always been surrounded by the great outdoors, challenging landscapes, and lifestyles. Today, they're responsible for over 60 conversions, one of which is this incredible conversion of a Neoplan motorcoach.
Now, I'm not going to just sit here and beat around the bush, so let's hop right in because this one is something else entirely. I wasn't able to deduce what model year Neoplan coach this may be, but frankly, that doesn't even matter. Why? I invite you to visit the image gallery, and all will be explained with photos. If you like words, follow along.
From the outside, the Neoplan doesn't seem to be showing off anything special. But, once you've stepped inside, you will become a guest in a machine that's a literal land yacht. What's that mean? It means there are two double beds, 10 single beds, a fully equipped kitchen, a living room, and space for getting together and having a good old time, and that's just the beginning of this journey.
The best way to see what's going on here, imagine that your largest group of friends decided they'd tour the world with this conversion, and you included as you showed them this article. Well, once you're confronted with this RV in your driveway, the first thing you'll do is throw gear into the storage cabins tattered all over the exterior.
already whipped up and waiting in the galley for hungry bellies. Dining halls and tables are present, so there is no need to enjoy meals standing, in a passenger seat, or in your bed. Need to wash your hands or yourself after the meal? One of two bathrooms is the place to do that, and none of those cramped airplane closet lavatories; these are adult-sized spaces.
As you wander the halls of this two-story rolling cave, you'll notice a blend of wood, composites, glass, and lighting, creating a balanced and warm enclosure primed for taking care of you and your needs. Best of all, if you've won the coin toss and landed a spot on the upper level, skylights are a perk of your travels.
Now, this is the sort of machine that's designed to cover as much ground as possible, and because of this, there are plenty of births and sleeping spaces designed to help you rest your weary bones between adventures. Maybe you and your friends form a rock-climbing alliance and have competitions to attend this season; this is the perfect machine for that. If you're a rock star...I think you get the picture.
Think about it, you're out there, moving from town to town after some extreme sporting event; you're going to need a place to refuel, rest, and rejuvenate before the next leg of the competition. Maybe you operate some small business and decide to take your crew on a trip around your empire; perfect for that too. Even workspaces have been set up specifically so people can conduct meetings and/or finish those time-sensitive projects.
ample systems and utilities. With eight batteries to a generator, 8 kW inverter, AC, and Webasto heating, you won't worry about returning to your mobile habitat and finding it just the way you like it.
Diving further into all that Sfinx can do, I noticed that the Neoplan also makes use of automation and even app control. Yes, owners and/or guests can control certain aspects of the Neoplan motorhome right from the comfort of their phones. A Simarine management system is also integrated into this custom job. As for off-grid use, I'm not sure if there are any solar panels on this bugger.
Speaking of custom jobs, that's precisely what this is, so rates for it are unknown. But, there is one straightforward way to find out just how much something like this may run you; call up Sfinx and talk about your mobile habitat dreams.
At the end of the day, such one-off machines express and meet the needs and lifestyles of individual and unique clients. If you venture to Europe for this crew's expertise, you can bet you'll be receiving a result as unique as you, and that's priceless if you ask me.
