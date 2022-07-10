Wolf T-Rex XC Is More Than Just a Mobile Camper: It's an Essential Off-Grid Lifestyle Tool

Some time ago, we shed some light on a machine dubbed the Raptor XC, an off-road machine that can expand to nearly twice its size, yielding a habitat suitable for living while traveling the world. Once I witnessed just how the Raptor is built and what it can do, I asked myself what else Hunter Nature Caravan is capable of building.
In searching for the answers to my questions, I ran across the Wolf T-Rex XC, another expandable caravan similar to the Raptor but designed a bit differently and fitting for around three to four guests, depending on how you customize your dream machine.
Now, like most other off-grid campers that Hunter Nature designs and builds, the T-Rex is suitable for those demanding trails, rock gardens, mud pits, and general off-road goodness. This is achieved with a reinforced and galvanized chassis upon which a powder-coated shell is placed. With 13 mm (0.5 in) of Armaflex insulation, you can easily extend your glamping season into the colder months.
That's just the beginning of this adventure, and the best way to understand just what awaits you let's take a journey through imagination. I want you to envision that you've just acquired a T-Rex and are ready to begin your summer adventures.
With everything loaded up and ready to go, you're off. Next stop? That "X" on your map. After driving for hours, you and your significant other arrive at your lakeside location, but it wasn't easy getting here. Nonetheless, a torsion axle, off-road tires, anti-snaking hitch, and that reinforced chassis made it through the mud and rocks nature threw at you.
After you've taken the time to soak in the view, it's time to unload this bugger and set up your campsite. With kayaks and gear unloaded off of the roof, you'll unveil 400 watts of solar power that feed two 100 Ah batteries. With everything taken down, you can pop up the roof and increase the headroom inside the T-Rex. Aside from giving you a bit more headroom, the pop-up feature unlocks the possibility of using bunk beds, not just the modular dinette or living space.
in the unit.
One of my favorite features of the T-Rex is that the galley is accessible from both the exterior and interior of the unit, allowing you to carry out your meal plans no matter the weather outside. If today is one of those days you want to kick it indoors, you can.
Whatever your off-grid and off-roading plans throw at you, the T-Rex seems to be showcasing all the right goods in terms of a simple and capable camper. While I couldn't find any pricing for these babies, the explosive Raptor is priced around $44,000 (€43,200 at current exchange rates), and since the T-Rex appears to be a tad less capable, expect to pay that much less. Just something to consider if you're in the market for such a lifestyle tool.
