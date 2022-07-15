Hennessey's VelociRaptor 400 Looks Peeved, Heads to the Glamis Dunes to Calm Down

Having torture-tested other rides in all sorts of environments, Hennessey has now put the spotlight on the VelociRaptor 400, which was recently taken to the Glamis Dunes, in California, to prove its mettle.
Set loose on the sand dunes, the Ford Bronco-based project has had its pictures taken in the surreal landscape. And to prove that it was indeed punished in the aforementioned location, the Lone Star State tuner has also released a short action-filled video.
Now, we will move on to the footage in just a few moments, but first, we have to remind you about some of the things that make this tuned 4x4 special, beyond the head-turning finish. It sports the typical ‘Hennessey’ and ‘VelociRaptor’ badging on the outside, has front and rear leveling kit, aftermarket bumpers at both ends with integrated lights up front, and a set of 18-inch wheels, including the spare, shod in 35-inch off-road tires.
Hennessey has also worked its magic on the engine, with high-flow air filtration, upgraded heat exchanger, new exhaust system, and tweaked software. The result is an impressive 400 brake horsepower available at 5,700 rpm, and 503 pound-feet (682 Nm) of torque at 3,900 rpm. That is a significant boost over the 315 hp produced by the 2.7-liter mill in the stock Bronco, and it should be about as fast as the range-topping Bronco in Ford’s stable, the Raptor.
Production of the VelociRaptor 400 is capped at 200 units for 2022. Each one comes with professional installation of all the aforementioned parts, and then some, and they are accompanied by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty, whichever comes first. Adding a VelociRaptor 400 to your garage means paying a minimum of $24,950, which doesn’t include the cost of a donor Bronco. Meanwhile, the full-blown Raptor variant carries an MSRP of $68,500.
