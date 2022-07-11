1982 Chevrolet K20 Wants to Rescue You From Your 9 to 5, Won't Use Up All Your Budget

Do you often think about quitting your 9 to 5 in pursuit of a simpler, better life? If you also have to commute to work every day, you can end up exhausted and with no energy left to do the things you love. Hence, working for the weekend has become the norm for most people with a regular job these days. And where will that take you after 20 or 30 years? Luckily, where there's a will, there's a way.
These days you don't need to be stuck behind a desk to earn a living. Plenty of people have made the leap from conventional work-life to becoming entrepreneurs. Sure, starting as a vlogger or blogger these days won't provide an immediate income.
But give it 12 months of careful planning and plenty of interesting content, and you'll get there. Touring the country, you'll be able to inspire others to go on an adventure of their own while also having a blast yourself.
This 1982 Chevrolet K20 Scottsdale looks like love at first sight: you know there will be a few bumps on the road, but that doesn't phase you one bit. This truck is bound to trigger a wave of nostalgia for anyone over 40 years old.
But it will also cater to a younger audience, all while inspiring a sense of patriotism. Sure, the old K20 is nowhere near as fancy or capable as a brand new Silverado is, but you can always appreciate the simple things in life.
V8. Even though that might lead to fewer miles to the gallon, you will have access to more power and more torque at any given time. You've got AWD and Goodyear Wrangler Ultra Terrain tires to take you on and off the grid as you please.
And let's also address the elephant in the room. The caveman sticker on the front hints at the origin of the camper. It's a classic 1973 Caveman Camper! If you aren't picky by nature, you'll just need a mattress for the over-cab area, and you're good to go.
Otherwise, this bad boy will need a bit of TLC. After all, we are talking about a 50-year-old camper here. You can't help but notice the flower-patterned upholstery and the green carpeting and curtains. With the wood-veneer paneling in place, it all looks quite cozy.
The kitchenette includes a three-burner stove with a small oven, a sink, and a refrigerator. Again, this isn't the kind of luxury motorhome you'd see Jason Momoa driving around in. But it will ensure that all of your basic needs are met while allowing you to go cross country in the comfort of your own home on wheels.
The seller has taken care of some basic maintenance which should speed you on your journey. And it seems that with six more days to go before the auction is over, the highest bid stands at $8,500. A video of the truck is included in the listing. And that V8 rumble is bound to lure you into living life on the road.
