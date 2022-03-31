Impressive Land Yacht Sells for a Daunting $2.6 Million to Lucky Disney-Loving Owner

Wait a minute, autoevolution is an electronic magazine, so what else to lock eyes with than with a motorcoach that just sold for a whopping 2.6 million USD (2.34 million EUR at current exchange rates). Folks, we’re going to take a walkthrough is Marathon Coach’s freshly sold 2022 #1351, a completely custom Prevost H3-45 chassis with a theme that helped me realize some adult-size kids still exist.
Now, if you don’t know the story of Marathon Coach, they’ve been around since 1983 with one purpose and one purpose only, to create custom and luxury RVs and “corporate coaches.” That statement in quotation leads me to believe that the wonder before us isn’t just for some millionaire kid but could possibly even be used by one of the higher-ups of the Walt Disney Company. Whether that’s true or not, I don’t think we’ll ever know. After all, privacy can be costly, and these lucky owners have paid for this luxury too.
The interior styling is another reason I think this machine belongs to someone significant to Disney, or at least a client who just can’t sleep without Mickey staring into the bedroom. And it’s not just Mickey that joins the show; characters like Stich from Lilo and Stich also pop up, not to mention characters long forgotten by the newer generations of children.
A simple way to get you to understand just the sort of lifestyle bestowed onto some of us humans, we can start our trip from the entrance of #1351 and head to the back, along the way, even feeling as though you might actually be in some Walt Disney museum.
keep yourself upright.
Once you’ve regained your breath, you’ll take two steps into the RV, only to have it taken away again at the sight of another lounge chair decked out in the same fashion as the ones in the cab. Any guests sitting here will be warming up in the presence of an electric fireplace, while across from this lounge are an extensive couch and dinette propped up on a slide-out.
Looking at the habitat, you can see marble flooring unrolled as far as the eye can see, solid wood cupboards, more leather, velvets, and semiprecious metals highlighting the cabinetry. LEDs are integrated into every inch of the space and cast light onto furnishings that only bring out the best the materials have to offer. Check out what the crew did with the ceiling and how it helps that marble flooring pave your way towards abundance.
As we continue our journey through this museum of lifestyle, I’d like for you to avert your eyes to the upper storage cupboards, where you’ll see Disney memorabilia brought into view with glass casing and lighting, just to make everything pop. Who could care about the residential-sized kitchen and brushed metal appliances?
little something-something to make your knees go weak.
After a long day of embarking on tours through Walt Disney Land and machines like the #1351, it should feel mighty fine to throw yourself onto a king-size bed big enough to have you looking for your partner in the middle of the night. At the foot of this bed, a wall-mounted flatscreen will make sure you catch every possible Easter egg in the next flick. A private bathroom is found here, too, minus the shower.
Now, there’s a saying, something about how imagination might be more important than education. Walt Disney and countless others have shown, time and time again, that this notion is true. Even Marathon Coach builds each unique home with an extraordinary amount of imagination. My only question that remains is to you. How much would you pay for this machine?
