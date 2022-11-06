autoevolution
FEATURE:   Corvette Month
Car video reviews:
 
All-Season Off-Grid Exploring Is Possible With the Compact yet Versatile Casita Spirit
Living on the road certainly isn't for everybody. Some people dream about moving into a mobile home and exploring the great outdoors but are worried about how much they'd have to invest financially to make such a lifestyle change. Well, not every RV will eat up all your life savings. Today, I'll present a more affordable option – meet the Casita Spirit.

All-Season Off-Grid Exploring Is Possible With the Compact yet Versatile Casita Spirit

Home > News > Coverstory
6 Nov 2022, 21:12 UTC ·
Casita Spirit ExteriorCasita Spirit ExteriorCasita Spirit ExteriorCasita Spirit ExteriorCasita Spirit KitchenCasita Spirit Dinette AreaCasita Spirit InteriorCasita Spirit InteriorCasita Spirit InteriorCasita Spirit Dinette Area Turned Into Single BedCasita Spirit InteriorCasita Spirit Bathroom FanCasita Spirit BathroomCasita Spirit BathroomCasita Spirit BathroomCasita Spirit Closet
Casita Travel Trailers is an American family-owned and operated business manufacturing vehicles since 1983. What sets the company apart is the quality of the craft, the materials it uses, and the emphasis on customer satisfaction.

Casita uses a similar design for all its vehicles – they're all single-axle trailers and the primary material used both inside and outside is fiberglass. The company currently offers five trailers, such as Liberty or Independence.

Since I presented the vehicle as a budget-friendly option, I'd like to start by pointing out its price. The Casita Spirit comes in two versions: Standard and Deluxe. The Standard model goes for $31,000 (€31,051) and the Deluxe is $33,700 (€33,755). Even though the price difference is only $2,700 (€2,704), it might be worth spending those extra bucks. Read on, and I'll explain why.

The Casita Spirit has an overall length of 17' (5.18 meters), a width of 6'8" (2 meters), and an interior height of 6'2" (1.88 meters). It's pretty compact, but its interior is designed to offer as much living space as possible while also incorporating necessary features. The Deluxe variant sleeps up to three, while the Standard one sleeps up to five people. The main difference between these two is that Deluxe replaces the Standard's front double bunk beds with a much-needed toilet and a shower. So, if you really need those two extra beds or don't want to spend any extra money, keep in mind that you won't have a dedicated space to care for your daily hygienic needs.

Fiberglass is king for the Casita Travel Trailers. All products feature a two-piece fiberglass shell construction, and some of the advantages stemming from it are that it's durable, keeps you protected from the elements, and is easy to clean. There's also an enclosed fiberglass bottom pan that'll help insulate you from moisture and noise, so you can hit the road pretty much in any season you wish to.

Its compact size means that you won't need a powerful towing vehicle. With a dry weight of 2,480 lbs. (1,125 kg) for the Deluxe and 2,210 lbs. (1,000 kg) for the Standard, the Casita Spirit can be towed by an SUV. The aerodynamic design helps keep the trailer stable.

The mobile home's exterior isn't that impressive. You'll discover water and energy ports, but you won't find any other valuable utilities, such as a slide-out kitchen. There's also a spare wheel in the back if you run into trouble.

The kitchen is instead housed in the interior. It boasts a three-burner stove, a hood, a fridge/freezer, and a sink with a cover so you can have more counter space. You can upgrade the kitchen with a microwave, a folding kitchen shelf, and a furnace. There are also plenty of storage spaces in the form of overhead cabinets.

Opposite the kitchen, there's a small dinette space that can be turned into an extra sleeping space. Even though the area is a bit tight, the large, screened windows offer an open-air feeling. You can also opt for roller shades to have total darkness.

The rear of the trailer camper is occupied by a 54" x 76" (1.37 x 1.93 meters) double bed. If you're planning a meal for your friends or family, the space can be turned into another dinette space. So, a total of six people can have dinner inside the RV.

The last thing I want to mention is Deluxe's exclusive space, the bathroom. Even though it's pretty simple, it offers the basic necessities a bathroom should have, such as a toilet and a shower. A fan with a halo light helps drive humidity out.

The low price point means that the Spirit isn't fully equipped, but it has some utilities that make living on the road more accessible. It comes with power outlets, batteries, an A/C, and water tanks connected to a heater. If you want to spend time away from civilization, you can opt for solar panels, a water filter, an inverter, and more.

Even though the Spirit doesn't offer a complete luxury experience, you might be satisfied with the features it's packing. Find out more about it by checking out Casita's official website.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Casita Travel Trailer Spirit off-grid RV Camper trailer Lifestyle WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories