All-Season Off-Grid Exploring Is Possible With the Compact yet Versatile Casita Spirit

Casita Travel Trailers is an American family-owned and operated business manufacturing vehicles since 1983. What sets the company apart is the quality of the craft, the materials it uses, and the emphasis on customer satisfaction.
Casita uses a similar design for all its vehicles – they're all single-axle trailers and the primary material used both inside and outside is fiberglass. The company currently offers five trailers, such as Liberty or Independence.
Since I presented the vehicle as a budget-friendly option, I'd like to start by pointing out its price. The Casita Spirit comes in two versions: Standard and Deluxe. The Standard model goes for $31,000 (€31,051) and the Deluxe is $33,700 (€33,755). Even though the price difference is only $2,700 (€2,704), it might be worth spending those extra bucks. Read on, and I'll explain why.
Fiberglass is king for the Casita Travel Trailers. All products feature a two-piece fiberglass shell construction, and some of the advantages stemming from it are that it's durable, keeps you protected from the elements, and is easy to clean. There's also an enclosed fiberglass bottom pan that'll help insulate you from moisture and noise, so you can hit the road pretty much in any season you wish to.
Its compact size means that you won't need a powerful towing vehicle. With a dry weight of 2,480 lbs. (1,125 kg) for the Deluxe and 2,210 lbs. (1,000 kg) for the Standard, the Casita Spirit can be towed by an SUV. The aerodynamic design helps keep the trailer stable.
The kitchen is instead housed in the interior. It boasts a three-burner stove, a hood, a fridge/freezer, and a sink with a cover so you can have more counter space. You can upgrade the kitchen with a microwave, a folding kitchen shelf, and a furnace. There are also plenty of storage spaces in the form of overhead cabinets.
Opposite the kitchen, there's a small dinette space that can be turned into an extra sleeping space. Even though the area is a bit tight, the large, screened windows offer an open-air feeling. You can also opt for roller shades to have total darkness.
trailer camper is occupied by a 54" x 76" (1.37 x 1.93 meters) double bed. If you're planning a meal for your friends or family, the space can be turned into another dinette space. So, a total of six people can have dinner inside the RV.
The last thing I want to mention is Deluxe's exclusive space, the bathroom. Even though it's pretty simple, it offers the basic necessities a bathroom should have, such as a toilet and a shower. A fan with a halo light helps drive humidity out.
The low price point means that the Spirit isn't fully equipped, but it has some utilities that make living on the road more accessible. It comes with power outlets, batteries, an A/C, and water tanks connected to a heater. If you want to spend time away from civilization, you can opt for solar panels, a water filter, an inverter, and more.
Even though the Spirit doesn't offer a complete luxury experience, you might be satisfied with the features it's packing. Find out more about it by checking out Casita's official website.
