Bask in "Moonlight" and Shower Yourself With Luxury and the Good Life in This Sunseeker 76

I often find myself daydreaming about a place full of peace and sunlight. Often that place is surrounded by a span of water. I'm talking about kicking back and enjoying the finer things this life has to offer, the yachting lifestyle.
If you've ever been on a yacht or other luxury boat, you know what I'm talking about. If you don't, then the Moonlight should stand as a clear marker of just how simple, clean, laidback, and luxurious a lifestyle you can attain. That's because this baby is for sale! Time to explore what's waiting for a lucky someone down in Fort Lauderdale, U.S.A.
If the name Sunseeker sounds familiar to you, then you might have some idea of what Moonlight is and can achieve. If you don't, all you really need to know is that this crew was officially branded in 1985, but their boat-building knowledge started back in 1969 as Poole Power Boats, and yes, they're British. This brings us to Moonlight, a 76 ft (23.1 m) floating castle completed back in 2021.
Oh, my god! A boat that's two years old! Oh no! Just kidding. If you're aware of just how long a boat can survive, you know this bugger is barely figuring out how to crawl. This brings me to my next point, this puppy is selling in "immaculate condition" and from an owner that owns more than just one boat. It may not sound like a big deal, but owners of multiple boats typically know what to look for and take care of their machines. Think of the owner as someone who owns multiple sports cars. Would you ever let anyone lay a finger on them? Thought so.
Now, upon seeing Moonlight for the first time, I was transported back to a time when I lived a simpler life. Something very few people know about me is that I used to captain boats in my youth. Nothing too big, just some pontoon party floaters and some electric tenders. However, the Moonlight is on an entirely different level than the party boats I used to navigate up and down lakes.
Surely, music will be blaring in the background; not everyone is a recluse like myself. Speaking of music, it's probably coming from the deck below. Here, an alfresco area can be used for dining and dancing at night, while the front of the ship features that bow lounge I mentioned. This is also prime real estate for stargazing and rolling into port.
With nightly activities out of the way, let's see what the day can bring. Funny enough, as allergic I am to sunlight, I love the stuff, so it filled my heart with light to witness how Moonlight blends the interior and exterior worlds. Not only can guests access the main deck via sliding glass doors and a staircase from the lower deck, but once you're here, you'll still be flooded with natural light. This is made possible by large seeping windows that allow you to see 360 degrees around you. Take a seat at the lounges, whip up a meal, and enjoy the day with up to eight guests.
Speaking of whipping up meals yourself. What makes Moonlight so neat is its simplicity, and I'm not talking about its interior design. I'm referring to the way this puppy can be navigated. You can opt for a crew and captain, or if you have the know-how, pilot this puppy on your own. With the presence of two Man V12 engines, you can reach speeds of up to 33 knots (38 mph). The range is limited to 400 nautical miles (460 miles), so island-hopping is definitely the way to go. A draft of a tad over 5.5 ft (1.67 m) ensures coves and hidden crannies of our world welcome you with open arms. Heck, a tender can be thrown onto the beach deck platform, so there's really nowhere you can't go.
Furniture is made up of a mixture of woods, composites, and semiprecious metals, while LED lighting and glass elements throw light every which way. Even rooms and areas are clearly defined by the type of flooring used. And I'm sure accompanying furnishings will be in tune with the room's dynamics. What I mean to say is that the lounge with teak flooring has seating that is prepared for soggy and wet bottoms. Don't go thinking you can do the same in the other rooms. Considering bedrooms look the way they do, the last thing I'd want is to bring in sand and water to ruin my sleeping experience. If you've ever slept on a boat, you know what I'm talking about.
Well, if you want to be the one that captains this water-loving jewel, all you need to dish out is $4,350,000 (€4,100,000 at current exchange rates), and it's yours. If that price makes your jaw drop, pull it back up because this is a very reasonable rate for a vessel of this standard. Here's to mornings filled with sunlight and peace and evenings showered in Moonlight.
If the name Sunseeker sounds familiar to you, then you might have some idea of what Moonlight is and can achieve. If you don't, all you really need to know is that this crew was officially branded in 1985, but their boat-building knowledge started back in 1969 as Poole Power Boats, and yes, they're British. This brings us to Moonlight, a 76 ft (23.1 m) floating castle completed back in 2021.
Oh, my god! A boat that's two years old! Oh no! Just kidding. If you're aware of just how long a boat can survive, you know this bugger is barely figuring out how to crawl. This brings me to my next point, this puppy is selling in "immaculate condition" and from an owner that owns more than just one boat. It may not sound like a big deal, but owners of multiple boats typically know what to look for and take care of their machines. Think of the owner as someone who owns multiple sports cars. Would you ever let anyone lay a finger on them? Thought so.
Now, upon seeing Moonlight for the first time, I was transported back to a time when I lived a simpler life. Something very few people know about me is that I used to captain boats in my youth. Nothing too big, just some pontoon party floaters and some electric tenders. However, the Moonlight is on an entirely different level than the party boats I used to navigate up and down lakes.
Surely, music will be blaring in the background; not everyone is a recluse like myself. Speaking of music, it's probably coming from the deck below. Here, an alfresco area can be used for dining and dancing at night, while the front of the ship features that bow lounge I mentioned. This is also prime real estate for stargazing and rolling into port.
With nightly activities out of the way, let's see what the day can bring. Funny enough, as allergic I am to sunlight, I love the stuff, so it filled my heart with light to witness how Moonlight blends the interior and exterior worlds. Not only can guests access the main deck via sliding glass doors and a staircase from the lower deck, but once you're here, you'll still be flooded with natural light. This is made possible by large seeping windows that allow you to see 360 degrees around you. Take a seat at the lounges, whip up a meal, and enjoy the day with up to eight guests.
Speaking of whipping up meals yourself. What makes Moonlight so neat is its simplicity, and I'm not talking about its interior design. I'm referring to the way this puppy can be navigated. You can opt for a crew and captain, or if you have the know-how, pilot this puppy on your own. With the presence of two Man V12 engines, you can reach speeds of up to 33 knots (38 mph). The range is limited to 400 nautical miles (460 miles), so island-hopping is definitely the way to go. A draft of a tad over 5.5 ft (1.67 m) ensures coves and hidden crannies of our world welcome you with open arms. Heck, a tender can be thrown onto the beach deck platform, so there's really nowhere you can't go.
Furniture is made up of a mixture of woods, composites, and semiprecious metals, while LED lighting and glass elements throw light every which way. Even rooms and areas are clearly defined by the type of flooring used. And I'm sure accompanying furnishings will be in tune with the room's dynamics. What I mean to say is that the lounge with teak flooring has seating that is prepared for soggy and wet bottoms. Don't go thinking you can do the same in the other rooms. Considering bedrooms look the way they do, the last thing I'd want is to bring in sand and water to ruin my sleeping experience. If you've ever slept on a boat, you know what I'm talking about.
Well, if you want to be the one that captains this water-loving jewel, all you need to dish out is $4,350,000 (€4,100,000 at current exchange rates), and it's yours. If that price makes your jaw drop, pull it back up because this is a very reasonable rate for a vessel of this standard. Here's to mornings filled with sunlight and peace and evenings showered in Moonlight.