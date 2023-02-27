Ever Wonder What a Sale Looks Like in the Yachting World? A $500K Price Cut

Some people see superyachts as an investment, others as a way of life. Well, no matter where you stand, Seas the Day is one of the vessels you need to be aware of. Why? Because it's for sale and even received a reduction in price!
Ever wonder what a price cut looks like in the yachting world? If we're to talk about Seas the Day, a 101 ft (30.7 m) yacht built in 2016, a sale means $500K reduced off the asking price. This means that this Hargrave-built vessel is now selling for almost $5.5 million (€5.2 at current exchange rates). With that in mind, let's explore a bit of the sort of luxurious lifestyle you can get your hands on.
If you're familiar with the yachting world, then you know that a ship built nearly seven years ago is nothing more than a youngling in the market. That said, the minds and hands that spawned some millionaire's dream are the folks over at Hargrave. Not familiar with this brand? All you need to know is that this American crew has been around since 1957. Time in which they've grown to be recognized as one of the leading custom yacht builders around. In short, they do it all, including sailing yachts as large as 150 ft (45.7 m). It's these minds and hands that are responsible for Seas the Day.
Now, let's start things off light and go deeper and deeper into this ship. To do so, I invite you to first view the image gallery. Once you've done so, come back to the text. All good? Great. Let me start by saying that most of what you see has been subject to an extensive refit back in 2021. But, in 2022, the engines and propulsion system were also serviced. In short, this puppy is brand-spanking new.
this ship to light because of its interior design, I'll start with that. As I explored the same images you see in the gallery, I noticed a recurring theme: wood and light. What I mean to say is that spaces, be they bedrooms or living rooms, are mostly brought to life with wood as the main building material. Everything from bed frames to cupboards, and even furnishings, there's wood everywhere.
However, whenever you use timber as the main building material for anything, it takes a keen eye to bring its essence to life. This time around, the interiors you see have seen the touch of Shelly DiCondina, a yacht designer operating out of the U.S. I want to remark on the wonderful blends of cream tones, warm LED lighting, and more natural light than you'd find in an RV. All the while, marble and semiprecious metals complete the picture. Together with wood, the results are inviting interior spaces, warm and cozy settings, and above all, a sense of luxury that only a yacht can offer.
While you would expect a ship of this standard to accommodate quite a few sleeping minds, only eight folks can enjoy Seas the Day's overnight capabilities. Still, day-to-day activities and overnight parties allow Seas the Day to handle up to 24 guests. If you buy this ship, you could easily transform it into a vessel designed for hosting events.
Whenever that happens, most of the ship's exterior will also be used. This includes alfresco dining areas, little nooks and crannies for private conversations, and of course, sunbeds and lounges to get as crispy as you want. If it's shade you need, call upon the retractable awnings and sip a mimosa in the built-in hot tub.
exterior styling that Seas the Day brings forth revolves around the uppermost deck or the flybridge. It's here that most guests will be spending their outdoor time kicking back on any of the countless lounges that line the edges of the deck or being served a mixed drink at the bar. Dining? Not a problem here, either. Although, it would be best to be seen rolling into port while your DJ spins up a fresh beat and everyone enjoying the evening.
One feature worth noting is the beach deck found aft. It's here that you and your family or friends can dip your toes in the surrounding waters, embark upon different watersports, or welcome guests. Speaking of watersports, if you happen to end up purchasing the Seas the Day, you'll need to bring along your very own toys. I know it may be a bummer, but if you have money for a superyacht, you have money for a jet ski or two. Not sure where you'll put them, though.
Before I go, there's something you need to consider, the sort of lifestyle you can live with something like this. You'll wake up from sounds caused by waves hitting the hull and seagulls overhead, not honking horns. Instead of hurrying to get dressed and to work, you'll simply throw on a shirt, some flip-flops, and a pair of pants and head towards the deck. Here, crew members will ask you what you'd like to eat and drink. You choose to take a dip in the pool. Later, lunch, some sunbathing, and then dinner and a movie. Sounds like a simple life, just better.
If you're familiar with the yachting world, then you know that a ship built nearly seven years ago is nothing more than a youngling in the market. That said, the minds and hands that spawned some millionaire's dream are the folks over at Hargrave. Not familiar with this brand? All you need to know is that this American crew has been around since 1957. Time in which they've grown to be recognized as one of the leading custom yacht builders around. In short, they do it all, including sailing yachts as large as 150 ft (45.7 m). It's these minds and hands that are responsible for Seas the Day.
Now, let's start things off light and go deeper and deeper into this ship. To do so, I invite you to first view the image gallery. Once you've done so, come back to the text. All good? Great. Let me start by saying that most of what you see has been subject to an extensive refit back in 2021. But, in 2022, the engines and propulsion system were also serviced. In short, this puppy is brand-spanking new.
this ship to light because of its interior design, I'll start with that. As I explored the same images you see in the gallery, I noticed a recurring theme: wood and light. What I mean to say is that spaces, be they bedrooms or living rooms, are mostly brought to life with wood as the main building material. Everything from bed frames to cupboards, and even furnishings, there's wood everywhere.
However, whenever you use timber as the main building material for anything, it takes a keen eye to bring its essence to life. This time around, the interiors you see have seen the touch of Shelly DiCondina, a yacht designer operating out of the U.S. I want to remark on the wonderful blends of cream tones, warm LED lighting, and more natural light than you'd find in an RV. All the while, marble and semiprecious metals complete the picture. Together with wood, the results are inviting interior spaces, warm and cozy settings, and above all, a sense of luxury that only a yacht can offer.
While you would expect a ship of this standard to accommodate quite a few sleeping minds, only eight folks can enjoy Seas the Day's overnight capabilities. Still, day-to-day activities and overnight parties allow Seas the Day to handle up to 24 guests. If you buy this ship, you could easily transform it into a vessel designed for hosting events.
Whenever that happens, most of the ship's exterior will also be used. This includes alfresco dining areas, little nooks and crannies for private conversations, and of course, sunbeds and lounges to get as crispy as you want. If it's shade you need, call upon the retractable awnings and sip a mimosa in the built-in hot tub.
exterior styling that Seas the Day brings forth revolves around the uppermost deck or the flybridge. It's here that most guests will be spending their outdoor time kicking back on any of the countless lounges that line the edges of the deck or being served a mixed drink at the bar. Dining? Not a problem here, either. Although, it would be best to be seen rolling into port while your DJ spins up a fresh beat and everyone enjoying the evening.
One feature worth noting is the beach deck found aft. It's here that you and your family or friends can dip your toes in the surrounding waters, embark upon different watersports, or welcome guests. Speaking of watersports, if you happen to end up purchasing the Seas the Day, you'll need to bring along your very own toys. I know it may be a bummer, but if you have money for a superyacht, you have money for a jet ski or two. Not sure where you'll put them, though.
Before I go, there's something you need to consider, the sort of lifestyle you can live with something like this. You'll wake up from sounds caused by waves hitting the hull and seagulls overhead, not honking horns. Instead of hurrying to get dressed and to work, you'll simply throw on a shirt, some flip-flops, and a pair of pants and head towards the deck. Here, crew members will ask you what you'd like to eat and drink. You choose to take a dip in the pool. Later, lunch, some sunbathing, and then dinner and a movie. Sounds like a simple life, just better.