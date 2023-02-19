Italian Rubber Plans American Boating Market Takedown With the Pirelli Walkarounds

The year is 1872, and out of the blue, a brand that is still alive today popped up on the rubber and elastics market. Its name? None other than Pirelli. But most people don't know that this Italian team also dabbles in boating, and the U.S. market is about to be exposed to Pirelli's magic.
Yes, the Italian tire manufacturer, among other things, also dabbles in the art of boating. Come to think of it, quite a number of automotive powerhouses have a finger in the boating industry. Now, teams like Pirelli rarely include their own boat and construction yard, so they're working together with Sacs TecnoRib to showcase their abilities.
How did Pirelli come to stand as a symbol of top-shelf boating? Well, this is where TecnoRib comes in. They've been around since 2005 and entered a trade agreement with the rubber manufacturer so that TecnoRib's inflatable boats could showcase a trademark that was sure to attract the attention of countless potential buyers. Heck, I've met people that worship the Pirelli brand, and to them, owning a boat with this name would propel them to Cloud 9 for sure. That's how things started. These days, a third crew is on board, none other than Sacs Marine, yet another Italian industry powerhouse.
What does all this mean for folks like you and me? A whole lot! For example, the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show had America witnessing a fresh lineup of boats with the Pirelli name, in particular, the Pirelli 42 walkaround. This year, on the other hand, the Miami International Boat Show has the pleasure of hosting the walkaround lineup once again, but this time, Sacs TecnoRib is showing the American market what the Pirelli 35 and 50 look like and what sort of performance we can expect.
Now, this is the first time I see and hear of this lineup, but upon witnessing it, I couldn't help but be reminded of another vessel that TecnoRib has sold in the past, the Pirelli 1900, a luscious ship that blends speedboat cues with luxury yachting. The rear diving deck is large enough for a few folks to dangle their feet into the water, and a couple of lounges for sunbathing let you bask in your financial glory. Heck, with a price tag of €1.5 million, it's one expensive toy. I've also added a few images of the 1900 for contrast.
Overall, the 42 was the vessel that started this lineup, and currently, it stands as the medium-sized version of the walkarounds, which brings me to the 35. As the smallest of the three, the Pirelli 35 takes all the essentials of the class and crams them into a package as small as possible. But don't let size fool you; this is a serious machine.
For example, the 35 is made in the image of its larger brethren and includes the same sleek styling that screams sportiness. Long flowing lines create the boat from tip to tail, and in between, a lounge bed, wheelhouse, a rear lounge, and, again, entry into the lower deck. In this section of the ship, owners will be able to hit the hay for the night or a siesta in the afternoon. Back up top, an outdoor fridge, sink, and table ensure you can entertain guests with a mixed drink and even a cheese spread.
Next up on the list is the 42. This is the mid-size version of the class, but in fact, the first of its kind. We can even call it the flagship. Here, we can expect to see the same styling that all three ships display, but the features are clearly larger. This means you can entertain more guests and move quickly about the ship.
in your face? Yes, that's a good phrase for it. Here, you're invited to rest with a modular seating arrangement that can shift into a bed, a sink, windows to let you see the world around you, and LED lighting highlighting the space. In short, it's a tad more luxurious than the 35, and the added space is to thank for that.
Now, the 50 is the largest of the three vessels, and just like the other two, the styling is the same. But, being the largest of the bunch, owners and guests can expect even more room for relaxation and the simple pleasure in life. Best of all, the lower deck also includes more bedding options than the other two boats.
Finally, there's the matter of price, and this is where things get interesting. Vessels like these are often customizable, so how much you'll pay depends entirely on your living standards. You'll be able to select the type of propulsion, so you can play around with the top speed too.
As an idea, I was able to find a 2023 Pirelli 50s priced around €915K ($981K at current exchange rates) without taxes. That version was decently decked out, and other dealers have even showcased bare Pirelli 50s priced at just €500K ($536K). So, take the time to dive deeper and explore this lineup. It sounds like Sacs TecnoRib and the Pirelli name are set and ready to infiltrate the American boating market.
