The Only Sirena 78 Yacht Available This Year Showcased at boot Dusseldorf

The new year started off right for the yachting and watersports industries, with the return of a major event – boot Dusseldorf kicked off this past weekend after a long hiatus. Among the numerous builders ready to show off some of their later achievements is Sirena Yachts, the Turkish brand who marks two milestones at this year’s show.
Sirena Yachts was born out of Sirena Marine, a shipyard that honors Turkey’s long-standing tradition in the art of building sailing yachts. A younger and more modern sister company, Sirena Yachts ditches sails for motors, with a proclaimed focus on long range cruising. Even though its portfolio isn’t huge, the brand has managed to rise in popularity consistently.
So much so, that after just five years of existence it has recently reached the impressive milestone of its 100th build. This was announced at the end of last year, when the builder confirmed that a Sirena 88, its flagship model, would be the one to bear the honor. At 88 feet (26.8 meters) this is the largest model in its range, sporting one of the biggest master suites for this size category, and other premium features such as a jacuzzi on the foredeck.
It also seems that American customers had a lot to do with this success. According to brand representatives, the U.S. has proven to be the largest market for Sirena Yachts, so far. On the other hand, the Turkish builder has a special connection with the European boating event known as boot Dusseldorf, in Germany.
This is where Sirena Yachts made its industry debut, five years ago. Fortunately, although the show has its challenges over the past years, the shipyard continued to grow, and now it’s ready to come back to the event that helped it launch, with its 100th yacht.
The second milestone is that the first and only Sirena 78 that’s available for delivery in 2023 is also being showcased at Dusseldorf. It’s brought by GPY, in the semi-enclosed flybridge version. So, instead of waiting around two years for a new boat to be built, someone could become the lucky owner of this beautiful yacht and get their hands with no delay, just in time for the upcoming summer season.
The Sirena 78 is an interesting yacht especially for its versatility. Customers can opt for the semi-enclosed flybridge version, a fully-encolosed one, or the open one. Either way, it was specifically designed to maximize views, while still protecting from the elements. Comfy enough for at least eight passengers, and able to exceed 23 knots (26.4 mph/42.6 kph) the Sirena 78 is a tempting choice in this size category.
Visitors at boot Dusseldorf can admire the only Sirena 78 that will be available for delivery this year until the end of this week.
So much so, that after just five years of existence it has recently reached the impressive milestone of its 100th build. This was announced at the end of last year, when the builder confirmed that a Sirena 88, its flagship model, would be the one to bear the honor. At 88 feet (26.8 meters) this is the largest model in its range, sporting one of the biggest master suites for this size category, and other premium features such as a jacuzzi on the foredeck.
It also seems that American customers had a lot to do with this success. According to brand representatives, the U.S. has proven to be the largest market for Sirena Yachts, so far. On the other hand, the Turkish builder has a special connection with the European boating event known as boot Dusseldorf, in Germany.
This is where Sirena Yachts made its industry debut, five years ago. Fortunately, although the show has its challenges over the past years, the shipyard continued to grow, and now it’s ready to come back to the event that helped it launch, with its 100th yacht.
The second milestone is that the first and only Sirena 78 that’s available for delivery in 2023 is also being showcased at Dusseldorf. It’s brought by GPY, in the semi-enclosed flybridge version. So, instead of waiting around two years for a new boat to be built, someone could become the lucky owner of this beautiful yacht and get their hands with no delay, just in time for the upcoming summer season.
The Sirena 78 is an interesting yacht especially for its versatility. Customers can opt for the semi-enclosed flybridge version, a fully-encolosed one, or the open one. Either way, it was specifically designed to maximize views, while still protecting from the elements. Comfy enough for at least eight passengers, and able to exceed 23 knots (26.4 mph/42.6 kph) the Sirena 78 is a tempting choice in this size category.
Visitors at boot Dusseldorf can admire the only Sirena 78 that will be available for delivery this year until the end of this week.