One Week: $6,000 per Person on Viking III! Just Think of the Instagram Shots

Most people think that you need to be a millionaire just to experience the lavish and luxurious life on a yacht. We, myself included, couldn't be further from the truth because here we are, approaching the upcoming summer season, and I'm getting e-mails with machines like the Viking III, a yacht that can be chartered for as low as €55,000, which is a tad over $59,000.
See, you don't need to have a fortune in your bank account just to experience the millionaire lifestyle. Sure, it helps to have endless cash, but if we consider that the Viking III can accommodate up to ten guests, that one week of yours is only going to cost around $6,000 (€5,600 at current exchange rates) per person, with no extra expenses included in that price. Honestly, I used to sell hotel rooms that cost more than that, so let's see what's in store with this one and how you, too, can take a "different" kind of trip this year.
Now, the Viking III was actually built back in 2004, and if we consider just how long a yacht can survive, this makes it a mere teenager in terms of age. However, in 2021, this vessel received a massive refit that brought this juicy boat back to the level it was at when it first christened. But refit aside, our friends at Northrop & Johnson point out some very enticing details regarding what future guests can expect, so start making plans to save up cash if you don't have it already.
As I explored the Viking, something stood out like a sore thumb, the fact that the 115-foot (30.1-meter) vessel is marketed as "family-friendly." What the hell does that mean!? Well, if you've ever seen an R-rated movie with a yacht scene or anything of the sort, you've seen the variety of adventures and scenes that take place. None of that here... maybe. I think it depends on who your "family" may be.
Make sure to get well soon because the rest of the ship waits for your presence with a soft palette of colors you see in the gallery, inclusive of tones of cream-white, beige, teak flooring, and wood furnishings. Exterior cushions are typically grey, so even with a hangover, you should be able to keep your eyes open. The sun-warmed wood should feel great under your bare feet.
Speaking of sun, there are several areas where you can work on your tan, one of which is the sun lounge found on the top deck, ready with a massive bed, seating all along the sides, and a jacuzzi. The perfect place to be seen while rolling into port. A little bar ensures you don't need to travel very far to keep your buzz going, and even alfresco meals and private discussions can be enjoyed at any of the tables available.
On the main deck, spaces and furnishing are more directed toward interior activities and fine dining. While there is an alfresco dining table set up, once we step into the interior, the Viking III shows off some more of its magic. Carpeted flooring invites you to take a seat on leather sofas and kick back or take a seat at the dining table tucked into the corner of the room and accented with an orange glow from LED lighting used as trim along features in the room. I'm a sucker for orange, so this space is where you'll find me most often.
playing around with all the little motorized water toys this yacht has in store. There's one Sea-Doo for high-speed fun, two kayaks for exploring hidden bays, two SUPs, and just every ski and board around. Oh, I almost forgot the sea bob and 6-meter (20-foot) tender. And once you've found some reef or bay to explore, snorkeling gear is also available. Just make sure you know what you're doing, and if you don't, ask questions, there's no shame in learning something new.
After a day of exploring, it's back on the ship for a small snack, a shower, or a bath to get the sand and sea critters out of your hair, and then it's in the sauna. Afterward, dry off, throw on a pair of slacks, and head out to the dining hall to enjoy the rest of the evening, maybe with a tad less alcohol this time around.
Actually, it's your life, your money, and I'm nobody. Well, nobody you should listen to regarding how to spend your money; I'm just the messenger. Yet, if you've been looking to spice up your life with a yachting adventure that's within financial reach, the Viking III has everything you need. Just think of the bragging rights and Instagram photos you'll be able to show the world or to those friends that didn't want to come along because "it's too expensive!" Is it though?
