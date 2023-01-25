On Board Sunseeker Superhawk 55, a Sporty Yacht That Can Turn Your 007 Dreams Into Reality

British yacht builder Sunseeker took the veil off the Superhawk 55 at boot Düsseldorf in Germany. The all-new vessel balances striking looks with powerful performance to offer both guests and owners "a taste of luxury and the thrill of speed and agility." It's the ideal yacht for an action-packed day on the water.
The new Superhawk 55 is a flexible sports cruiser that follows the same philosophy as its predecessors: it combines raw power with sporty elegance and maximum comfort to offer unique experiences at sea. The 55-footer retains the aggressive look of the popular Superhawk 43 that was used in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace. However, it comes with larger outdoor spaces and a great interior volume.
This is the first Superhawk to feature aft a full-beam hydraulic swim platform, which drops down into the water to reveal a spacious garage that can fit a Williams Minijet. The garage is situated under the deck, leaving plenty of space above for storage. Actually, you can spot a big sun pad aft that lifts up to provide storage for two seabobs or other water toys that owners want to take with them. Once the platform is lowered into the water, you can notice that several steps form to create beautiful staircases on both port and starboard sides of the boat.
The open-ended aft has a unique layout that includes transformable furniture. The aforementioned sun pad converts into a chaise lounge by raising the back section to the desired angle. Passengers will also find a table that doubles in size. Even the couch can be moved into a certain position to allow up to eight guests to enjoy al fresco dining.
But that's not all. Forward is a large wet bar equipped with a grill, a cooktop, a sink, a fridge, and numerous cabinets for storage. It even has an external pop-up TV that can be watched from the sunbathing platform.
In front of the wet bar is a new center-line triple helm that offers incredible visibility. There are three adjustable seats and a multi-function display, which has a classic look specific to the Superhawk. The foredeck feels super spacious for a 55-footer, thanks to the open-plan layout. Passengers will find a large seating area with sun pads that can connect to form a sunbathing area.
The yacht's interior oozes style and elegance. The curved wood and lacquer finishes in the open-plan lobby and galley area accentuate the sophisticated look. The lower deck includes a master cabin aft with a full en suite, as well as a VIP cabin to port.
The Superhawk 55 is designed to provide adrenaline-fuelled fun on the water, but at the same time, it's perfect for "cruising or weekends away." It's a flexible vessel that pairs top-notch amenities with impressive performance. Speaking of that, this sports cruiser gets its power from a pair of Volvo Penta D11 - IPS 950 engines that can take it to a top speed of 38 knots (44 mph/ 70 kph).
