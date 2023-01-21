Yacht Management Firm CEO Arrested for Trying To Hide Oligarch's Superyacht Seized by FBI

Yachts are some of the most expensive and exclusive things one could buy. Naturally, that makes them a perfect fit for billionaires to flaunt, both in terms of status and the freedom they offer. Well, at least until they get seized.
When sanctions started hitting oligarchs who were deemed close to Russia’s president, yachts began not-so-mysteriously vanishing. Location devices started being turned off and the luxurious floating palaces were taken everywhere around the world to be hidden.
Of course, billionaires don’t do these things themselves; that would be beneath them. In this case, it was the 52-year-old Richard Masters, CEO of MastersYachts, who helped hide Viktor Vekselberg’s 255-foot (77.7m) luxury yacht, called Tango, from the authorities.
The multi-award-winning vessel itself is awe-inspiring. Its steel hull and aluminum superstructure combine to give it an interior space of 2,083 GT, which can comfortably fit up to 14 people. Twelve guests can find accommodation within the suites situated on the main deck. However, it is the owner that gets the best treatment.
This superyacht boasts an entire deck dedicated to the owners, complete with its own full-beam luxury suite, which is an impressive 40 feet (12.2m). Completing the luxurious experience is a seating area aft and a private study, providing serenity and solitude to the owner when desired.
The luxury experience keeps on going, as the people who get invited to this behemoth of the seas will have their every whim taken care of by a crew of 20. But it’s when you start looking at the features that things get ridiculous.
Guests are able to choose between lounging in one of the many alfresco living and dining areas or taking advantage of the many entertainment options. Among them, there is a contra-flow swimming pool, outdoor cinema, beach club gym, and even a beauty salon.
All of those features can be enjoyed while cruising at a speed of 22 knots (25 mph / 41 kph) thanks to quad MTU 16V4000 M70. A fuel capacity of 53,300 gallons (202,000 liters) ensures this superyacht will take its guests anywhere hassle-free.
To help hide this marvel of the seas, Masters’ company took over management of the Tango following Vekselberg being hit with sanctions back in 2018. The measures taken to evade U.S. sanctions include payments made through third parties.
Apart from the obvious illegality of this action, for which he was arrested by the Spanish Guardia Civil, there’s also the irony. The yacht management company prides itself on a highly ethical approach where transparency and integrity are key.
The case itself was not so transparent, considering Vekselberg’s yacht was allegedly stored under the name “Fanta” to hide its connection to the oligarch. Despite this effort, the FBI seized the superyacht last April in Palma de Mallorca, a tax haven and playground for the elites.
