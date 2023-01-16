The Ultra-Stylish Blue Jeans Turns Heads on Its Maiden Voyage

After waiting somewhere between one and two years for your new, entirely custom yacht to be built, it must be incredibly exciting to finally experience it in action for the first time. And if it also happens to sport a unique look that will draw everyone’s attention throughout the journey, that’s just the cherry on top.
Blue Jeans was, without the doubt, one of the hottest new luxury yachts of 2022, having been delivered to its owner towards the end of the year. Its original name is not just a fun choice, but perfectly reflects the boat’s special hull paint color.
A dazzling two-toned metallic blue, this impressive color was achieved by eliminating any trace of white – one of the magic tricks performed by designer Guido de Groot, in collaboration with Alexseal.
If Blue Jeans reminds you of a luxury sport car, you wouldn’t be far from the truth. Apart from its stunning hull, this water craft is a real powerhouse. At only 33.7 meters (111.5 feet) it’s sleek enough to hit up to 28 knots (32 mph/51.8 kph) powered by twin MTU 2,600 HP engines.
Speed and performance are also the main attributes of an equally-impressive Carbon Craft CC130 turbojet tender, which accompanies the new yacht. In fact, Blue Jeans was specifically built with a large garage dedicated to this powerful watercraft.
The bespoke yacht is currently on the move, apparently due to arrive in the Far East, which will become its home, by February. After leaving the Netherlands, where it was built, it has made its way through Belgium, France, and the UK, showing off its memorable color and dynamic profile.
Blue Jeans is not just the latest model built by the Van der Valk shipyard in the Netherlands, but its third-largest and “one of the most complex,” according to it. One of its bespoke features was meant to increase the feeling of spaciousness, despite the vessel’s moderate size – this is why it was built with high ceilings that reach almost 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) in the lounge area. In addition to that, foldable balconies further extend the connection with the outdoors.
Large enough to provide accommodation for up to eight guests and four crew members, Blue Jeans also sports lavish outdoor spaces for lounging, sunbathing, and al-fresco dining, plus a hydraulic swim platform.
As for its interior, it’s just as stylish as you’d expect. A contemporary fusion of Asian and Northern European styles, the yacht’s interior an abundance of precious marbles, including Lapis Blue for the master suite, and Nero Marquina in the dining area.
For now, it seems that the owner of this new bespoke beauty doesn’t plan to share it with charter customers, so Blue Jeans might become a rare and precious sight in the future – one to look out for.
